Gill’s ton leads India to 3-0 ODI series sweep over England

INDIA secured a 142-run victory over England in the third ODI on Wednesday, completing a 3-0 series sweep at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill anchored India’s innings with a century, helping them post 356 after being sent in to bat.

England started strongly in their chase, but left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh dismissed both openers, triggering a collapse. The visitors were bowled out for 214 in 34.2 overs.

India’s dominant performance in the white-ball series, following a 4-1 T20I victory, comes ahead of the 50-over Champions Trophy, which begins on 19 February in Pakistan and Dubai.

"I don't see there was anything wrong we did this series," India captain Rohit Sharma said. "Obviously, there are certain things we are looking at (to improve). It is our job as well to keep some consistency within the squad, and the communication is clear."

Gill led India's batting with 112 off 102 balls, finishing the series with 259 runs in three matches. After scores of 87 and 60 in the previous games, he brought up his seventh ODI century.

Gill and Virat Kohli put on 116 runs for the second wicket, with Kohli scoring 52 before falling to leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who finished with figures of 4-64.

"I think this was one of the better knocks in ODIs for me," said Gill, who was named player of the match and series. "The pitch was a bit tricky at the start, so it's satisfying."

Shreyas Iyer added 78 off 64 balls, while KL Rahul contributed 40. Rashid was the only England bowler to make an impact, while Mark Wood dismissed Rohit Sharma for one with a sharp delivery.

Kohli's fifty

Gill, who reclaimed his spot at the top of the order from Yashasvi Jaiswal, built a steady partnership with Kohli after Rohit’s early dismissal.

Kohli’s run-a-ball fifty helped him return to form following an inconsistent Test series in Australia. He was eventually caught behind off Rashid.

Gill struck 14 fours and three sixes, adding 104 with Iyer before falling to Rashid's googly. Iyer reached his second half-century of the series before Rashid bowled him, later also dismissing Hardik Pandya after being hit for two consecutive sixes.

England’s openers made a quick start, reaching 60 in just 38 balls. Ben Duckett, who hit 34, attacked Arshdeep with four consecutive boundaries.

"Our approach (with the bat) is the right one, just that we haven't executed well," England captain Jos Buttler said. "They put a great score on the board. Shubman played a great innings."

Arshdeep responded by dismissing Duckett and Phil Salt (23) in successive overs.

Tom Banton (38) and Joe Root (24) offered brief resistance, adding 46 runs. However, Kuldeep Yadav got Banton caught behind, while Axar Patel bowled Root, sealing England’s collapse.

Brief scores:

India 356 all out in 50 overs (S. Gill 112, V. Kohli 52, S. Iyer 78, KL Rahul 40; A. Rashid 4-64, M. Wood 2-45)

England 214 all out in 34.2 overs (B. Duckett 34, T. Banton 38, G. Atkinson 38; A. Singh 2-33, H. Rana 2-31, H. Pandya 2-38, A. Patel 2-22)

(With inputs from agencies)