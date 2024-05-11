Gill, Sudarshan tons power Gujarat to 35-run win over Chennai

Gill and Sudharsan scored centuries in a record-equalling 210-run opening stand that helped Gujarat defeat Chennai in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Shubman Gill (R) and teammate Sai Sudharsan bump fists during their record partnership against Chennai. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

In the Indian Premier League match in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans secured a 35-run victory over Chennai Super Kings, thanks to a record-equalling 210-run opening partnership between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan.

Chennai, opting to field after winning the toss, couldn’t contain Gujarat as they posted 231-3. Despite efforts, Chennai could only manage 196-8 in response.

Chennai’s captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, witnessed his decision backfire as Gujarat’s openers dominated proceedings from the outset.

Gill and Sudharsan didn’t waste a single opportunity, racing to 58-0 in the opening six overs. Sudharsan’s century, a breathtaking display of power-hitting, came off just 51 balls, embellished with five fours and seven sixes, while Gill’s equally impressive 104, albeit at a slightly slower pace, featured nine fours and six sixes.

Reflecting on their phenomenal partnership, Gill said, “We maximised every over and opportunity in front of us,” rightfully earning him the title of player of the match for his outstanding performance.

Their monumental stand not only equalled the IPL record for the first wicket but also came agonisingly close to surpassing the overall IPL record set by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in 2016.

However, their onslaught was finally halted in the 18th over, with Tushar Deshpande managing to dismiss both openers, though it proved to be a little too late to salvage Chennai’s chances.

As Chennai embarked on their pursuit of the daunting target, their hopes were dealt a severe blow with both openers falling within the first two overs.

However, a spirited partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali briefly reignited Chennai’s hopes, injecting a sense of resilience into their chase.

Yet, their efforts were thwarted by the precision of Mohit Sharma, whose exceptional spell of 3-31 played a pivotal role in limiting Chennai to 196-8 by the end of their innings.

Though Chennai’s in-form skipper, Gaikwad, failed to make a substantial contribution with the bat, other players like Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni chipped in with valuable runs to steer Chennai towards a respectable total.

However, it wasn’t enough to match Gujarat’s dominance, leaving Chennai pondering their missed opportunities and Gujarat celebrating their emphatic victory.

(AFP)