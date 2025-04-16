Skip to content
Top 10 batting partnerships  in IPL 2025 so far

These partnerships have been instrumental in shaping the narratives of their respective matches

A season of stellar collaborations

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 16, 2025
As the TATA IPL 2025 season continues to entertain fans with thrilling encounters and stellar performances, several batting partnerships have stood out for their impact, consistency, and sheer dominance. From explosive opening stands to crucial middle-order alliances, here is a look at the top 10 partnerships of the season so far.

1. Abhishek Sharma & Travis Head – 171 runs (75 balls) vs Punjab – Apr 12, 2025

Abhishek Sharma & Travis HeadGetty

Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening duo, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, lit up the Punjab bowling attack with a devastating 171-run stand. Their partnership, achieved in just 75 deliveries, showcased clean hitting and clever rotation of strike. It remains the highest partnership of the season and set the platform for a massive total.

2. Sai Sudharsan & Shubman Gill – 120 runs (73 balls) vs Lucknow – Apr 12, 2025

Sai Sudharsan & Shubman GillGetty

On the same day, Gujarat Titans’ top-order pair of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill stitched together a composed yet aggressive 120-run partnership. Their stand came at a steady pace and was vital in laying the groundwork for Gujarat’s success against Lucknow Super Giants.

3. Karun Nair & Abishek Porel – 119 runs (61 balls) vs Mumbai – Apr 13, 2025

Karun Nair & Abishek Porel Getty

Delhi Capitals’ middle-order pairing of Karun Nair and Abishek Porel surprised many with a blistering 119-run stand. Coming in under pressure against a strong Mumbai side, their counter-attacking approach helped Delhi post a competitive total and showcased the depth of their batting unit.

4. Mitchell Marsh & Nicholas Pooran – 116 runs (43 balls) vs Hyderabad – Mar 27, 2025

Mitchell Marsh & Nicholas PooranGetty

In one of the fastest partnerships this season, Lucknow’s Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran added 116 runs in just 43 deliveries. Their partnership was a power-hitting masterclass, putting Hyderabad’s bowlers to the sword and swinging the match heavily in Lucknow’s favour.

5. Dhruv Jurel & Sanju Samson – 111 runs (60 balls) vs Hyderabad – Mar 23, 2025

Dhruv Jurel & Sanju SamsonGetty

Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson and young wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel built a solid 111-run partnership against Hyderabad. Their understanding between the wickets and timely boundary-hitting provided the Royals with the stability they needed after early setbacks.

6. Tristan Stubbs & KL Rahul – 111 runs (55 balls) vs Bangalore – Apr 10, 2025

Tristan Stubbs & KL RahulGetty

Delhi Capitals again feature on the list, this time through Tristan Stubbs and KL Rahul. Their 111-run partnership against Royal Challengers Bangalore was crucial in chasing down a competitive target, with both batters complementing each other beautifully—Stubbs attacking, Rahul anchoring.

7. Ajinkya Rahane & Sunil Narine – 103 runs (55 balls) vs Bangalore – Mar 22, 2025

Ajinkya Rahane & Sunil Narine Getty

Kolkata Knight Riders surprised many when the unconventional pair of Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine combined for a century stand. Their contrasting styles created havoc for RCB’s bowlers as they built a 103-run stand that highlighted Kolkata’s adaptability in the batting order.

8. Mitchell Marsh & Aiden Markram – 99 runs (62 balls) vs Kolkata – Apr 08, 2025

Mitchell Marsh & Aiden MarkramGetty

Mitchell Marsh makes his second appearance on the list, this time in partnership with Aiden Markram. Their controlled 99-run stand against Kolkata Knight Riders was built on smart cricket and proved instrumental in setting up a solid platform for Lucknow.

9. Virat Kohli & Phil Salt – 95 runs (51 balls) vs Kolkata – Mar 22, 2025

RCB’s dependable veteran Virat Kohli and explosive opener Phil Salt formed a 95-run stand against Kolkata. Despite RCB ending on the losing side, the partnership was among the highlights of the match, blending Kohli’s class with Salt’s aggression.

10. Virat Kohli & Phil Salt – 92 runs (52 balls) vs Rajasthan – Apr 13, 2025

Virat Kohli & Phil Salt Getty

Kohli and Salt once again make the list, this time with a 92-run stand against the Rajasthan Royals. Their chemistry at the top has been a positive takeaway for Bangalore in IPL 2025, providing brisk starts in multiple games.

These partnerships have not only produced fireworks but also demonstrated the importance of understanding between batters in T20 cricket. With plenty of matches still to come, more record-breaking partnerships may be just around the corner.

