IPL 2025 - SRH vs DC: Thrilling showdown between Hyderabad and Delhi awaits

A win for either side could significantly shape their journey in this IPL season

SRH vs DC IPL 2025: The Ultimate Clash Between Hyderabad and Delhi

Both teams are coming off contrasting results in their previous games

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 29, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
The 10th match of IPL 2025 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30. Both teams are coming off contrasting results in their previous games, and this match promises to be a gripping contest, with several exciting player battles to watch out for.

Match overview

Delhi Capitals are fresh off a thrilling one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants. Chasing a formidable 210, DC's middle-order showed resilience, with Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma forming a crucial 48-run partnership after an early collapse. Vipraj Nigam’s late cameo and Ashutosh’s calm composure at the death saw DC edge out a nail-biting finish with three balls to spare.

KL Rahul, who missed DC’s opening game due to the birth of his first child, will return to bolster the batting lineup. His inclusion will undoubtedly provide stability to the Capitals' top order and inject a sense of leadership at the crease.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad began their IPL 2025 campaign on a high note with a commanding 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals, thanks to explosive batting displays from Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. However, they stumbled in their next game against Lucknow Super Giants, failing to defend 190, as Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh combined forces to chase down the target with ease.

SRH will be eager to return to winning ways, and the return of skipper Pat Cummins from injury will provide them with a significant boost in both the bowling and leadership departments.

Match details

  • Fixture: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 10, IPL 2025
  • Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  • Date & Time: Sunday, March 30, 2025, 3:30 PM (IST)
  • Live Broadcast and Streaming: Sports18/Star Sports Network, JioHotstar (app & website)

Pitch report

The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium offers a batting-friendly wicket, and this trend is expected to continue. The surface is hard and ensures good bounce and pace, allowing the ball to come onto the bat nicely. Batsmen can play through the line with ease, making it an ideal venue for high-scoring games. In IPL 2024, the average scoring rate at this ground was an impressive 10.34 runs per over.

The first match played here in IPL 2025 saw a successful chase of 209, indicating that teams batting second might have an advantage. The pitch doesn’t offer much assistance to seamers with the new ball, but spinners could extract some turn as the game progresses. However, it may not be enough to trouble the set batsmen. Winning the toss and opting to bowl first seems to be the smarter choice here.

Head-to-head record

  • Matches Played: 24
  • Won by Delhi Capitals: 10
  • Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 13
  • Tied: 01
  • First Fixture: April 12, 2013
  • Most Recent Fixture: April 20, 2024

Predicted playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (DC):

  • Jake Fraser-McGurk
  • Faf du Plessis
  • Abishek Porel (w)
  • KL Rahul
  • Axar Patel (c)
  • Tristan Stubbs
  • Vipraj Nigam
  • Mitchell Starc
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Mohit Sharma
  • Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

  • Abhishek Sharma
  • Travis Head
  • Ishan Kishan
  • Nitish Kumar Reddy
  • Heinrich Klaasen (w)
  • Aniket Verma
  • Abhinav Manohar
  • Pat Cummins (c)
  • Simarjeet Singh
  • Harshal Patel
  • Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Adam Zampa

DC vs SRH: Key players to watch

Best batter: Travis Head (SRH)

Travis Head has been in sublime form at the top of the order for Sunrisers Hyderabad. With 114 runs in two innings, he has batted at a phenomenal strike rate of 193.22 and an average of 57.00, making him one of the most destructive openers in the league so far. His ability to dominate in the powerplay makes him a critical player in SRH’s setup, and if he gets going, he could single-handedly change the course of the match.

Given his current form, Head could very well emerge as the standout performer in the upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals.

Best bowler: Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

Kuldeep Yadav’s left-arm wrist-spin will be pivotal in restricting SRH's powerful batting lineup. The spinner has been economical while also delivering key breakthroughs. In DC’s previous game, Kuldeep took two wickets while conceding just 20 runs in his four overs, playing a significant role in slowing down the opposition’s scoring rate.

With the conditions in Visakhapatnam likely to provide some help for spinners, Kuldeep could once again play a game-changing role in the middle overs. His ability to deceive batsmen with flight and variations makes him DC’s trump card in this encounter.

DC vs SRH: Predicted best performers

  • Best batter: Travis Head (SRH)
    With two stellar performances already under his belt this season, Travis Head is expected to shine once more. His aggressive strokeplay in the powerplay will be crucial, and if he manages to replicate his recent form, he could give SRH a solid platform to build on.
  • Best bowler: Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
    Kuldeep Yadav's impressive spin bowling could make him the best bowler of the match. His knack for taking wickets at crucial junctures and restricting runs will be key to DC’s chances of limiting SRH’s formidable batting order.

What to look for

As Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad prepare for their face-off in IPL 2025, fans can expect an exhilarating contest between two quality teams. With both sides boasting explosive batsmen and skilled bowlers, the match could go down to the wire. Player battles like Travis Head vs Mitchell Starc, and Faf du Plessis vs Mohammed Shami are sure to keep cricket enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.

A win for either side could significantly shape their journey in this IPL season, making this clash a must-watch for all cricket lovers.

