IPL 2025: Top 5 uncapped players to hit centuries

Over the years, the IPL has provided a stage for emerging cricketers to announce themselves with spectacular performances. Scoring a century while still uncapped is a remarkable feat, showcasing immense potential before stepping onto the international stage. Here, we look at the top five uncapped players who scored centuries in the IPL, with the list starting from the most recent.

1. Priyansh Arya – 103 (2025)

Priyansh Arya- PBKS Getty

The latest addition to this elite list is Priyansh Arya, who scored a superb 103 in IPL 2025. Displaying maturity beyond his years, Arya anchored his team’s innings with a composed start before launching into a flurry of attacking shots. His century highlighted his technical soundness and ability to pace an innings effectively. Arya’s performance has already sparked discussions about a potential India call-up in the near future.

2. Prabhsimran Singh – 103 (2023)

Prabhsimran Singh- PBKS Getty

In IPL 2023, Prabhsimran Singh lit up the tournament with a stunning knock of 103. Known for his aggressive style of play, Prabhsimran took on some of the best bowling attacks with ease. His innings was a combination of classical cricket shots and fearless hitting. Although he remained uncapped at the time, his century added significantly to his growing reputation in domestic cricket circles.

3. Rajat Patidar – 112* (2022)

Rajat Patidar- RCB Getty

Rajat Patidar produced one of the most memorable knocks in IPL playoff history when he smashed an unbeaten 112* in 2022. Coming in at a crucial stage for his side, Patidar paced his innings perfectly, attacking bowlers towards the latter half to guide his team to a strong total. His composed approach and clean hitting earned him widespread praise and played a major role in him later breaking into the Indian team.

4. Devdutt Padikkal – 101* (2021)

Devdutt Padikkal- RCB Getty

In IPL 2021, Devdutt Padikkal scored an unbeaten 101*, showcasing a blend of elegance and power. Known for his stylish batting, Padikkal played shots all around the wicket, making batting look effortless. His innings came at a time when he was making a strong case for national selection, and it wasn’t long before he was rewarded with an India cap. His performance underlined his potential as a long-term prospect for Indian cricket.

5. Manish Pandey – 114* (2009)

Manish Pandey-KKR Getty

Manish Pandey made history in IPL 2009 by becoming the first Indian uncapped player to score a century in the tournament. His unbeaten 114* remains one of the standout innings in IPL history. Batting with remarkable composure and shot selection, Pandey’s knock was instrumental in changing perceptions about young Indian batting talent in the league. Although he made his international debut much later in 2015, this innings remains a career-defining moment.

Honourable Mentions

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 2023: Jaiswal scored a magnificent century before earning his India cap later the same year. His aggressive yet composed style was widely praised.



Jaiswal scored a magnificent century before earning his India cap later the same year. His aggressive yet composed style was widely praised. Paul Valthaty – 120 (2011): Valthaty’s whirlwind innings remain memorable. Although he never played for India, his 120* was one of the best individual performances by an uncapped player.





Valthaty’s whirlwind innings remain memorable. Although he never played for India, his 120* was one of the best individual performances by an uncapped player. Shaun Marsh – 115 (2008): Marsh dominated the inaugural IPL season and was soon rewarded with a debut for Australia. His consistency and stroke play set him apart from his peers.





The IPL continues to be a fertile ground for young talent, offering uncapped players the opportunity to showcase their skills on a grand stage. For Priyansh Arya, and many others before him, scoring a century while uncapped is more than just a personal milestone — it is often a stepping stone to international recognition.

With performances like these, the future of cricket remains bright, driven by fearless young players making the most of their opportunities.