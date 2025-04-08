Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

IPL 2025: Top 5 uncapped players to hit centuries

Here's a look at IPL’s uncapped century-makers, with Priyansh Arya joining the club in 2025

Priyansh Arya

Young rising star- Priyansh Arya

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 08, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Over the years, the IPL has provided a stage for emerging cricketers to announce themselves with spectacular performances. Scoring a century while still uncapped is a remarkable feat, showcasing immense potential before stepping onto the international stage. Here, we look at the top five uncapped players who scored centuries in the IPL, with the list starting from the most recent.

1. Priyansh Arya – 103 (2025)

Priyansh Arya- PBKSGetty

The latest addition to this elite list is Priyansh Arya, who scored a superb 103 in IPL 2025. Displaying maturity beyond his years, Arya anchored his team’s innings with a composed start before launching into a flurry of attacking shots. His century highlighted his technical soundness and ability to pace an innings effectively. Arya’s performance has already sparked discussions about a potential India call-up in the near future.

2. Prabhsimran Singh – 103 (2023)

Prabhsimran Singh- PBKSGetty

In IPL 2023, Prabhsimran Singh lit up the tournament with a stunning knock of 103. Known for his aggressive style of play, Prabhsimran took on some of the best bowling attacks with ease. His innings was a combination of classical cricket shots and fearless hitting. Although he remained uncapped at the time, his century added significantly to his growing reputation in domestic cricket circles.

3. Rajat Patidar – 112* (2022)

Rajat Patidar- RCBGetty

Rajat Patidar produced one of the most memorable knocks in IPL playoff history when he smashed an unbeaten 112* in 2022. Coming in at a crucial stage for his side, Patidar paced his innings perfectly, attacking bowlers towards the latter half to guide his team to a strong total. His composed approach and clean hitting earned him widespread praise and played a major role in him later breaking into the Indian team.

4. Devdutt Padikkal – 101* (2021)

Devdutt Padikkal- RCBGetty

In IPL 2021, Devdutt Padikkal scored an unbeaten 101*, showcasing a blend of elegance and power. Known for his stylish batting, Padikkal played shots all around the wicket, making batting look effortless. His innings came at a time when he was making a strong case for national selection, and it wasn’t long before he was rewarded with an India cap. His performance underlined his potential as a long-term prospect for Indian cricket.

5. Manish Pandey – 114* (2009)

Manish Pandey-KKRGetty

Manish Pandey made history in IPL 2009 by becoming the first Indian uncapped player to score a century in the tournament. His unbeaten 114* remains one of the standout innings in IPL history. Batting with remarkable composure and shot selection, Pandey’s knock was instrumental in changing perceptions about young Indian batting talent in the league. Although he made his international debut much later in 2015, this innings remains a career-defining moment.

Honourable Mentions

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal – 2023: Jaiswal scored a magnificent century before earning his India cap later the same year. His aggressive yet composed style was widely praised.
  • Paul Valthaty – 120 (2011):Valthaty’s whirlwind innings remain memorable. Although he never played for India, his 120* was one of the best individual performances by an uncapped player.

  • Shaun Marsh – 115 (2008): Marsh dominated the inaugural IPL season and was soon rewarded with a debut for Australia. His consistency and stroke play set him apart from his peers.

The IPL continues to be a fertile ground for young talent, offering uncapped players the opportunity to showcase their skills on a grand stage. For Priyansh Arya, and many others before him, scoring a century while uncapped is more than just a personal milestone — it is often a stepping stone to international recognition.

With performances like these, the future of cricket remains bright, driven by fearless young players making the most of their opportunities.

emerging cricketersinternational recognitionmanish pandeypaul valthatyprabhsimran singhshaun marshuncapped playerspriyansh arya

Related News

Jeremy Clarkson
Food

Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone lager recall issued over undeclared gluten risk

Starmer-Getty
UK

Starmer’s immigration plan delayed until after local elections

Charli XCX Teases What's Next After Brat With Coachella Surpris
Entertainment

Charli XCX hints at moving beyond 'Brat' with mysterious Coachella billboard

Chaitanya – The Journey of the Spirit
UK Events

Chaitanya: Spirit's Journey

More For You

rcb-getty

Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after his team's win in the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bengaluru edge Mumbai in close IPL match as Bumrah returns from injury

ROYAL Challengers Bengaluru held off a late charge from Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya to register a 12-run win on Monday in the IPL, handing Mumbai their fourth loss in five matches and marking Jasprit Bumrah’s return to action.

Bumrah featured in the XI after recovering from a back injury that had kept him out since the final day of the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney three months ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
IPL 2025: Bengaluru Aims for Stability, Mumbai Seeks Crucial Win

Both teams have power-packed batting line-ups but are also vulnerable to collapses

Getty

IPL 2025- MI vs RCB : Bengaluru eye consistency, Mumbai desperate for lifeline

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to captivate fans as Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of the season. Scheduled for April 7, 2025, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, this clash promises to be a high-octane encounter as both teams look to bounce back from recent defeats.

Team performance and standings

Both MI and RCB enter this match on the back of losses. MI succumbed to Lucknow Super Giants in their last outing, while RCB fell short against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

Keep ReadingShow less
siraj-Getty

Siraj, who was left out of the ODI Champions Trophy squad that India won last month, said the break helped him work on his fitness and mindset. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Siraj’s 4-17 leads Gujarat to third straight IPL win

MOHAMMED SIRAJ said missing out on the Indian team helped him focus on his bowling as he led Gujarat Titans to a third straight IPL win with figures of 4-17 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Playing in his hometown, the pace bowler helped restrict Hyderabad to 152-8. It was his second match-winning performance in a row after he took 3-19 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
IPL 2025: SRH vs GT – Gujarat seek dominance, Hyderabad target bounce back

With world-class talent on both sides and a lively crowd expected

Getty

IPL 2025: SRH vs GT – Gujarat seek dominance, Hyderabad target bounce back

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continues with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) facing Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 19 of the season. The action unfolds at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 6 at 7:30 PM IST.

While SRH look to bounce back after a tough start, GT are riding high on confidence and aiming to continue their winning momentum. With passionate home support behind them, SRH will hope for a turnaround, but GT’s in-form unit poses a serious challenge.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rathi-LSG-IPL

Spinner Digvesh Rathi took 1-21 and dismissed Naman Dhir on 46. He was named player of the match. (Photo: X/@LucknowIPL)

Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in IPL 2025

LUCKNOW Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs on Friday, with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram scoring half-centuries and the bowlers holding off a late charge in the IPL match.

Mumbai were without former captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the game due to a knee injury sustained during training.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc