Jacqueline Fernandez’s 12 biggest music hits that still dominate playlists

Jacqueline Fernandez has quietly built one of the most consistent records in the Indian entertainment industry when it comes to delivering chart-topping music videos. From high-voltage Bollywood dance numbers to independent cross-cultural hits, her music collaborations have repeatedly gone viral, not just for their sound but also for their styling, choreography, and screen presence.
Her latest track, Dum Dum, is currently trending across platforms, with fans and creators picking up on its hook steps and fashion cues. The song adds to a growing list of viral hits led by Fernandez, each one helping cement her image as one of the most recognisable music video stars in Indian pop culture today.
With viral choreography, bold styling, and mass appeal, Jacqueline’s music video appearances have become internet staples
Here’s a look at 12 of Jacqueline Fernandez’s most talked-about music videos, songs that continue to feature in playlists, dance reels, and party sets:
- Yimmy Yimmy
- Jumme ki raat
- Ek do teen
- Genda phool
- Beat pe booty
- Jadoo ki jhappi
- Money money
- Chittiyaan kalaiyaan
- Paani paani
- Mud mud ke
- Tik tik
A recent track with Dystinct and Vishal Mishra, Tik Tik brought together global sounds with Indian flair. Jacqueline’s performance showed her versatility in adapting to different musical and visual styles.
- Dum dum
These 12 songs reflect how Jacqueline Fernandez has turned dance numbers into viral cultural moments
With each of these tracks, Jacqueline Fernandez has managed to stay relevant in a fast-evolving music landscape. Her song choices often blur the lines between Bollywood glamour and global pop aesthetics, a combination that continues to resonate widely. From stage-ready choreography to viral fashion moments, she has become a reliable fixture in India’s music video culture.
And with Dum Dum now taking over timelines, that streak shows no signs of slowing down.