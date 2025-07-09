Skip to content
 
Jacqueline Fernandez’s 12 biggest music hits that still dominate playlists

A closer look at the songs that have defined Jacqueline Fernandez’s status as one of India’s most bankable music video stars.

Jacqueline Fernandez

From Bollywood blockbusters to global collabs, the actor’s music videos continue to shape dance trends and digital culture

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 09, 2025
Jacqueline Fernandez has quietly built one of the most consistent records in the Indian entertainment industry when it comes to delivering chart-topping music videos. From high-voltage Bollywood dance numbers to independent cross-cultural hits, her music collaborations have repeatedly gone viral, not just for their sound but also for their styling, choreography, and screen presence.

Her latest track, Dum Dum, is currently trending across platforms, with fans and creators picking up on its hook steps and fashion cues. The song adds to a growing list of viral hits led by Fernandez, each one helping cement her image as one of the most recognisable music video stars in Indian pop culture today.

 Jacqueline Fernandez With viral choreography, bold styling, and mass appeal, Jacqueline’s music video appearances have become internet staples


Here’s a look at 12 of Jacqueline Fernandez’s most talked-about music videos, songs that continue to feature in playlists, dance reels, and party sets:

  • Yimmy Yimmy
One of 2024’s biggest global hits, this trilingual track featuring Shreya Ghoshal and Tayc made waves on both Indian and international charts. Jacqueline stood out for her statement styling, seamless transitions, and effortlessly catchy dance moves.


  • Jumme ki raat
A standout number from Kick, this collaboration with Salman Khan became a dance floor staple. Fernandez’s energetic performance and signature step made it one of the most replayed tracks of that year.


  • Ek do teen
Reinterpreting a classic is no small feat, but Jacqueline’s edgy rework of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic number drew both attention and debate. Her modern visual treatment and stylised choreography gave the song a new identity.


  • Genda phool
Pairing folk melodies with rap elements, this Badshah collaboration saw Jacqueline in a bold, traditional look. The visual contrast contributed to its mainstream appeal and high replay value.


  • Beat pe booty
In A Flying Jatt, her duet with Tiger Shroff introduced unconventional choreography that went on to spark a viral dance challenge. The light-hearted tone and quirky synchronisation became a hit among younger audiences.


  • Jadoo ki jhappi
One of her earlier tracks from Ramaiya Vastavaiya, this song featured Jacqueline in a more playful, bubbly avatar. Her expressive performance and dance energy were among the highlights.


  • Money money
From Raid 2, this high-energy track with Yo Yo Honey Singh featured Jacqueline in a glamorous, high-octane avatar. The visuals combined luxury aesthetics with fast-paced dance routines.


  • Chittiyaan kalaiyaan
A commercial success, this peppy number cemented Jacqueline’s place in Bollywood’s dance music scene. Her playful charm matched perfectly with the catchy hook, making it a long-running favourite.


  • Paani paani
Another successful team-up with Badshah, this song was visually driven, combining Rajasthani aesthetics with urban cool. Jacqueline’s look and screen presence added to the song’s viral momentum.


  • Mud mud ke
Paired opposite Italian actor Michele Morrone, this song expanded Jacqueline’s appeal beyond Indian borders. The music video leaned into sleek production and international styling, giving it strong crossover appeal.


  • Tik tik

A recent track with Dystinct and Vishal Mishra, Tik Tik brought together global sounds with Indian flair. Jacqueline’s performance showed her versatility in adapting to different musical and visual styles.

  • Dum dum
Currently dominating reels and dance challenges, Dum Dum taps into Fernandez’s strengths like vibrant choreography, bold styling, and magnetic on-screen energy. The track further reinforces her ability to tap into internet trends and mass appeal simultaneously.

  These 12 songs reflect how Jacqueline Fernandez has turned dance numbers into viral cultural moments


With each of these tracks, Jacqueline Fernandez has managed to stay relevant in a fast-evolving music landscape. Her song choices often blur the lines between Bollywood glamour and global pop aesthetics, a combination that continues to resonate widely. From stage-ready choreography to viral fashion moments, she has become a reliable fixture in India’s music video culture.

And with Dum Dum now taking over timelines, that streak shows no signs of slowing down.

