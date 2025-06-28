Skip to content
My Playlist: DJ Tally reveals his top music picks

Dancefloor anthems, old-school desi gold and raw emotion power the tunes that the Je Karda hitmaker cannot live without.

DJ Tally Unveils His Ultimate Music Playlist

DJ Tally

Asjad Nazir
Jun 28, 2025
After turning heads with his comeback single Je Karda, DJ Tally followed it up with his recent track Fake Friends — a bold, emotional song featuring the powerful vocals of Bakshi Billa and heartfelt lyrics by Rattu Randhawa. The song explores themes of trust and betrayal, with DJ Tally’s signature production adding intensity and depth.

A seasoned DJ since the age of 15, Tally grew up in a family of musicians and was surrounded by top tunes from a young age. That passion for music led him to co-found Gravity Entertainments with his brother Harj, creating a platform for bold, boundary-pushing sound. With influences ranging from bhangra, qawwali and Bollywood to r’n’b, hip hop, reggae and house music, the British talent selects the songs he loves.

Yaar Bolda by Surjit Bindrakhia:
This one’s an absolute classic. A proper dancefloor banger that hits different every time. The timeless track still has that same power and cross-generational appeal.

Suti Paee Nu Hichkian by Manmohan Waris:
This is another song that will never lose its power. It is perfect for long drives. The lyrics and melody just hit that perfect vibe.

Kidha Dassa by Notorious Jatt:
Just a great, smooth, laid-back track. It has that chilled-out energy we all love.

Sheraan De Kaum by Manjit Pappu:
The Leamington Spa boys’ anthem. This one’s definitely for me and the lads. It goes off every single time. An absolute anthem in our circle. Best appreciated loud.

Outta Control by 50 Cent:
A timeless banger from the iconic American hip hop star. Great for when you are just kicking back and vibing.

Kacherian Ch Mela Lagda by Kulwinder Dhillon:
Another top track for all the desi heads out there. When this comes on, I’m straight on the dancefloor.

Young Goat by Gur Sidhu:
A big tune. Great lyrics, solid beat. Just a vibe all around.

Jaddhu by Tru Skool and JK:
The mix of raw vocals and powerful production? Unreal. This one definitely hits different.

Hiccups by Prem Dhillon:
A song that beautifully blends old-school energy with a modern twist. Just pure quality from start to finish.

Das Main Ki Pyar Wichon by Yamla Jatt:
A song I grew up hearing with my Baba Ji. It was also my father-in-law’s favourite. A proper timeless track from a Punjabi music legend.

Shreena Patel

Shreena Patel

Shreena Patel on turning pain into paint and becoming a voice for British South Asian art

In her own words, the London-based artist shares 10 defining moments that turned glitter into grit, pain into power and creativity into connection.

Shreena Patel has built a vibrant, shimmering world with her signature metallic-sparkle acrylics, one canvas at a time. A graduate of the prestigious University of the Arts London, the London-based abstract artist has earned acclaim both in the UK and internationally, creating bespoke pieces for celebrities, private collectors and public institutions.

Aasa Singh

Aasa Singh

Instagram/ aasa.sing

My playlist with Aasa Singh

Verstaile singer, composer and performer Aasa Singh has amassed over 100 million YouTube views and nearly as many streams on Spotify.

Trained in Hindustani classical vocals and western classical piano, he blends diverse musical influences to create a dynamic body of work and standout collaborations. His latest track, You Were My Song, marks his first release solely as a composer and sees him team up with Jaden Maskie and Ronnie Wadia.

Top 10 with Ash Bhardwaj

Ash Bhardwaj

Instagram/ ashbhardwaj

Top 10 with Ash Bhardwaj

Travel writer, adventurer and podcast host Ash Bhardwaj has spent a lifetime exploring the world – and discovering that the reasons we travel go far beyond sightseeing and sunshine.

To mark the paperback release of his acclaimed book Why We Travel – an inspiring exploration of the deeper impulses that drive us to leave home – Bhardwaj shares 10 unusual motivations for travel.

Playlist with Kairvina

Kairvina

My Playlist with Kairvina

Having been passionate about music from a young age, it was perhaps inevitable that Kairvina would become an accomplished singer-songwriter. The India-born talent added to her growing reputation with her recently released track Bait, which has received a positive response and highlighted her flair for storytelling.

Heavily inspired by Jeff Buckley, Phoebe Bridgers and Elliott Smith, she shared her 10 favourite songs with Eastern Eye.

My top 10 musical moments with Sumeet Chopra

Sumeet Chopra

My top 10 musical moments with Sumeet Chopra

From composing ground-breaking scores and hit songs to delivering unforgettable live performances, Sumeet Chopra has spent over three decades helping to shape the sound of British South Asian music. His creative journey remains deeply rooted in culture, constantly evolving while staying connected to tradition.

Now, the acclaimed composer and producer returns to the stage in collaboration with chart-topping singer Jaz Dhami for a vibrant celebration of bhangra music at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on 16 May, as part of the South Asian Sounds Festival.

