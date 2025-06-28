My Playlist: DJ Tally reveals his top music picks

After turning heads with his comeback single Je Karda, DJ Tally followed it up with his recent track Fake Friends — a bold, emotional song featuring the powerful vocals of Bakshi Billa and heartfelt lyrics by Rattu Randhawa. The song explores themes of trust and betrayal, with DJ Tally’s signature production adding intensity and depth.
A seasoned DJ since the age of 15, Tally grew up in a family of musicians and was surrounded by top tunes from a young age. That passion for music led him to co-found Gravity Entertainments with his brother Harj, creating a platform for bold, boundary-pushing sound. With influences ranging from bhangra, qawwali and Bollywood to r’n’b, hip hop, reggae and house music, the British talent selects the songs he loves.
DJ Tallygetty images
Yaar Bolda by Surjit Bindrakhia:
This one’s an absolute classic. A proper dancefloor banger that hits different every time. The timeless track still has that same power and cross-generational appeal.
Suti Paee Nu Hichkian by Manmohan Waris:
This is another song that will never lose its power. It is perfect for long drives. The lyrics and melody just hit that perfect vibe.
Kidha Dassa by Notorious Jatt:
Just a great, smooth, laid-back track. It has that chilled-out energy we all love.
Sheraan De Kaum by Manjit Pappu:
The Leamington Spa boys’ anthem. This one’s definitely for me and the lads. It goes off every single time. An absolute anthem in our circle. Best appreciated loud.
Outta Control by 50 Cent:
A timeless banger from the iconic American hip hop star. Great for when you are just kicking back and vibing.
Kacherian Ch Mela Lagda by Kulwinder Dhillon:
Another top track for all the desi heads out there. When this comes on, I’m straight on the dancefloor.
Young Goat by Gur Sidhu:
A big tune. Great lyrics, solid beat. Just a vibe all around.
Jaddhu by Tru Skool and JK:
The mix of raw vocals and powerful production? Unreal. This one definitely hits different.
Hiccups by Prem Dhillon:
A song that beautifully blends old-school energy with a modern twist. Just pure quality from start to finish.
Das Main Ki Pyar Wichon by Yamla Jatt:
A song I grew up hearing with my Baba Ji. It was also my father-in-law’s favourite. A proper timeless track from a Punjabi music legend.
