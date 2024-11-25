  • Monday, November 25, 2024
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Rishabh Pant becomes IPL’s most expensive player at £2.54 million

Pant’s record-breaking bid came from Lucknow, surpassing the previous record set earlier in the day when Punjab acquired Shreyas Iyer for £2.52 million.

Pant returned to competitive cricket earlier this year after recovering from a serious car accident in December 2022. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

INDIAN wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Sunday (24), fetching a record £2.54 million at the auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Teams competed fiercely over 577 players during the two-day event, with top international and domestic cricketers on offer.

Pant’s record-breaking bid came from the Lucknow Super Giants, surpassing the previous record set earlier in the day when the Punjab Kings acquired Shreyas Iyer for £2.52m. Iyer, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL title this year, had previously held the record for the highest bid at the auction.

Punjab’s new coach, Ricky Ponting, expressed his excitement about Iyer joining the team and hinted that he may be made captain. “I have worked with him three or four years at Delhi, and obviously he is a championship-winning captain from last season,” Ponting said. “We are delighted to have him back.”

Lucknow Super Giants owner Shashwat Goenka praised Pant’s cricketing pedigree, saying, “Rishabh’s history in the IPL and in the sport of cricket is unparalleled in terms of his skill and what he brings to the table. We are very excited to have him as part of the squad.”

Pant returned to competitive cricket earlier this year after recovering from a serious car accident in December 2022. He parted ways with the Delhi Capitals after captaining the team in the last IPL season.

The auction continued to break records, with Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for £2.23m following a bidding war with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Other key sales:

  • Indian quick Arshdeep Singh started the auction with a bidding war, going to Punjab Kings for £1.69m.
  • Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, released by Kolkata Knight Riders, was bought by Delhi Capitals for £1.10m.
  • England white-ball captain Jos Buttler was picked up by Gujarat Titans for £1.48m.
  • Other notable buys included New Zealand’s Trent Boult (£1.17m to Mumbai Indians) and Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad (£0.94m to Chennai Super Kings).

Some players, like Australian David Warner and England’s Jonny Bairstow, went unsold in the first round but may be acquired later in the auction.

The IPL auction, held abroad for the second consecutive year, is part of efforts to expand the league’s global profile. Last year’s auction took place in Dubai, and this year’s venue, Jeddah, aims to tap into Saudi Arabia’s migrant worker fan base.

The IPL remains a major revenue source for Indian cricket, generating over £8.73 billion annually for the Indian economy.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Stories
Sports

India thrash Australia by 295 runs in Perth Test
Sports

Jaiswal and Kohli hit centuries as India dominate Australia
Sports

IND vs AUS: Hazlewood claims four as India bundled out for 150 in Perth
Sports

Five memorable India-Australia Test matches
Sports

India face key challenges as Australia series begins in Perth
Sports

England secure T20 series victory over West Indies
Sports

Tilak Varma’s ton guides India to T20 series win over South Africa
Sports

Pakistan seeks ICC clarification on India’s Champions Trophy decision
Sports

India coach Gambhir backs Rohit and Kohli to silence critics
Sports

PCB confirms India won’t attend Champions Trophy in Pakistan
Sports

Anderson, 42, enters IPL auction for first time: ‘I have more to give’
Sports

Pakistan overpower Australia by nine wickets in second ODI
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Rishabh Pant Rishabh Pant becomes IPL’s most expensive player at £2.54 million
India Perth Test India thrash Australia by 295 runs in Perth Test
Storm Bert Four dead, travel disrupted as Storm Bert’s impact continues
Spiking to become criminal offence under Starmer plan
Sonika Khurana: The art of creating a perfect living space
What are men doing to make women feel safe?