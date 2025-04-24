Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rohit, Boult help Mumbai climb to third in IPL table

Boult and Deepak Chahar broke through the Hyderabad top order, reducing them to 35 for 5 before they ended on 143 for 8. Mumbai chased down the target with 26 balls remaining for their fourth straight win.

trent-boult-getty

Boult, who retired from international cricket in 2024, was named player of the match for his early breakthroughs. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 24, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

ROHIT SHARMA scored 76 and Trent Boult took 4 for 26 as Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets on Wednesday to move up to third in the IPL standings.

Boult and Deepak Chahar broke through the Hyderabad top order, reducing them to 35 for 5 before they ended on 143 for 8. Mumbai chased down the target with 26 balls remaining for their fourth straight win.

Rohit hit his second consecutive half-century, making 76 off 46 balls with eight fours and three sixes. He shared a 64-run stand with Will Jacks (22) and a 53-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, who remained unbeaten on 40 off 19 balls.

Boult, who retired from international cricket in 2024, was named player of the match for his early breakthroughs.

“I still love the feeling of competing and getting wickets,” Boult said. “It's a huge tournament, there are hundreds of thousands of bowlers who'd love to do what we're doing so it's about not taking it for granted.”

The win took Mumbai from sixth to third in the 10-team table led by Gujarat Titans. Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, suffered their sixth loss in eight matches.

“We have a few away games now, it will be about assessing each wicket as quickly as possible,” Cummins said. “Some days it will be all-out attack, some days it will be about weighing our options.”

The match began with a minute’s silence for the victims of the attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 people, including one Nepali national, were killed on Tuesday.

Players wore black armbands and the BCCI suspended cheerleaders, fireworks, and music as a mark of respect.

Boult dismissed Travis Head for a duck and later removed Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy.

Chahar took the wicket of Ishan Kishan for one and contributed to the early damage. Hardik Pandya struck in the ninth over to leave Hyderabad five down.

Heinrich Klaasen hit 71 off 44 balls and added 99 runs with Abhinav Manohar (43) to revive the innings, but their effort was not enough.

Klaasen was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for his 300th T20 wicket. Boult took two more wickets in the final over.

(With inputs from agencies)

abhishek sharmagujarat titanshardik pandyaipl standingsishan kishanmumbai indiansnitish reddypat cumminsrohit sharmasunrisers hyderabadsuryakumar yadavtrent boult

Related News

Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel title revealed
Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel title revealed

BBC Proms 2025
Music

BBC Proms 2025 features historic overnight concert and world premieres in a summer of firsts

SPEED
UK Events

SPEED: Gritty Play @ Bush Theatre

modi-meeting
Editorial

India suspends Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan after Kashmir attack

More For You

KL-Rahul-Getty

This was Rahul’s third half-century of the season, and the knock took him past 5,000 runs in the IPL. (Photo: Getty Images)

KL Rahul leads Delhi to eight-wicket win over Lucknow in IPL

KL RAHUL hit an unbeaten 57 to help Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in the IPL on Tuesday.

Delhi were chasing 160 and reached the target with 13 balls to spare. Rahul shared a 69-run partnership with Abishek Porel, who made 51, and remained not out to see his team through.

Keep ReadingShow less
virat-kohli

Kohli hit his fourth half-century of this season and shared a 103-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal.

Getty Images

Kohli, Rohit lead Bengaluru and Mumbai to IPL wins

VIRAT KOHLI and Rohit Sharma played unbeaten knocks to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians to victories in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Kohli scored 73 not out as Bengaluru chased down 158 to beat Punjab Kings by seven wickets in Mullanpur. Rohit hit 76 not out in the second match of the day, helping Mumbai secure a nine-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wadhera-IPL-Getty

Nehal Wadhera and Marcus Stoinis of Punjab Kings celebrate their team's win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18, 2025, in Bengaluru. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Punjab beat Bengaluru by five wickets in rain-shortened IPL game

PUNJAB KINGS defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five wickets in a rain-affected IPL match on Friday.

The game, reduced to 14 overs per side, saw Punjab restrict Bengaluru to 95-9 before chasing down the target with 11 balls remaining.

Keep ReadingShow less
Will-Jacks-Getty

England all-rounder Will Jacks played a key role, picking up two wickets to help restrict Hyderabad to 162 for five and then scoring 36 off 26 balls during the chase. (Photo: Getty Images)

Will Jacks leads Mumbai to four-wicket win over Hyderabad in IPL

MUMBAI INDIANS registered a four-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Thursday, with contributions from both their batters and bowlers.

England all-rounder Will Jacks played a key role, picking up two wickets to help restrict Hyderabad to 162 for five and then scoring 36 off 26 balls during the chase.

Keep ReadingShow less
starc-ipl-getty

Mitchell Starc was named player of the match. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starc shines in Super Over as Delhi go top of IPL table

DELHI CAPITALS defeated Rajasthan Royals in a Super Over on Wednesday, the first of the IPL 2025 season, after both teams finished their 20 overs on 188 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Mitchell Starc, who had earlier helped restrict Rajasthan to 188-4 while defending Delhi's 188-5, returned to bowl the Super Over and kept things tight once again.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc