IPL 2025: LSG vs MI - A battle for redemption and supremacy

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up, and fans are eagerly awaiting the showdown between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 16. The two teams will face off at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 4 at 7:30 PM IST. With both teams eyeing crucial points, this promises to be an electrifying contest.

Current form and team overview

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

LSG have had a mixed start to their IPL 2025 campaign, having managed one win so far. They will be eager to bounce back, especially after a disappointing loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last home game. Despite the setback, Nicholas Pooran has been a standout performer, holding the Orange Cap with 189 runs in three matches.

Their batting lineup boasts firepower with Pooran, Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, and Mitchell Marsh. However, their bowling unit, led by Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur, will need to step up to challenge a strong MI batting lineup.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

MI, the five-time IPL champions, come into this clash with a morale-boosting victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Their bowlers put on a dominant display, restricting KKR to just 116 runs, with Ashwani Kumar stealing the show with a sensational four-wicket haul. The chase was a mere formality as Ryan Rickelton powered them home with an unbeaten 62 off 41 balls.

MI's squad is packed with talent, featuring Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya in the batting order, while their bowling attack is spearheaded by Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, and Mitchell Santner.

Key battles to watch

Mitchell Marsh vs Trent Boult

The contest between LSG’s powerful top-order batter Mitchell Marsh and MI’s pace spearhead Trent Boult could be decisive. Marsh has been in fine form, making the most of the powerplay, while Boult found his rhythm against KKR, dismissing key batters early.

Nicholas Pooran vs Vignesh Puthur

LSG’s in-form batter Nicholas Pooran will be a key player for the hosts. MI’s young leg-spinner Vignesh Puthur may be given the responsibility of stopping Pooran in the middle overs, making this a thrilling contest.

Rohit Sharma vs Shardul Thakur

Rohit Sharma has had a slow start to the season, but his experience makes him a dangerous opponent. LSG’s Shardul Thakur, one of the leading wicket-takers this season, has a knack for breaking partnerships at crucial junctures.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Prince Yadav

MI’s explosive batter Suryakumar Yadav will face a tough challenge against LSG’s rising pacer Prince Yadav. The young bowler might try to unsettle Surya with short-pitched deliveries and force him to play towards the longer boundary.

Pitch conditions

The Ekana Stadium pitch has been favourable for batters, with scores around the 170-run mark in recent matches. Chasing has been the preferred choice, as the pitch allows stroke play under lights. With no rain expected and temperatures in the late 30s, the conditions should be ideal for a high-scoring encounter.

Head-to-head record

Historically, LSG have had the upper hand over MI in their IPL encounters. Out of the six matches played between these sides, LSG have won five, while MI have managed just one victory.

Matches Played: 6

6 LSG Wins: 5

5 MI Wins: 1

1 No Result: 0

0 First Encounter: LSG beat MI by 18 runs (April 16, 2022)

LSG beat MI by 18 runs (April 16, 2022) Last Encounter: LSG beat MI by 18 runs (May 17, 2024)

Predicted playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Impact Player: Prince Yadav

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar.

Impact Player: Vignesh Puthur

Key players to watch

LSG:

Nicholas Pooran – Orange Cap holder and LSG’s most in-form batter.

– Orange Cap holder and LSG’s most in-form batter. Rishabh Pant – The captain will be eager to lead from the front with the bat.

– The captain will be eager to lead from the front with the bat. David Miller – A proven finisher who can turn games around in the death overs.

– A proven finisher who can turn games around in the death overs. Shardul Thakur – One of the leading wicket-takers this season, a threat with the ball.

– One of the leading wicket-takers this season, a threat with the ball. Prince Yadav – The young pacer has impressed with his bowling variations.

MI:

Will Jacks – Capable of providing aggressive starts in the powerplay.

– Capable of providing aggressive starts in the powerplay. Suryakumar Yadav – MI’s most dynamic batter, known for his 360-degree stroke play.

– MI’s most dynamic batter, known for his 360-degree stroke play. Tilak Varma – A rising star with the ability to stabilise the innings.

– A rising star with the ability to stabilise the innings. Hardik Pandya – The skipper will look to contribute with both bat and ball.

– The skipper will look to contribute with both bat and ball. Trent Boult – A lethal new-ball bowler who can dismantle any batting lineup.

What to look for

LSG will be keen to leverage their home advantage and secure a much-needed win, while MI will look to continue their winning momentum. With both sides boasting star-studded lineups and crucial battles set to unfold, cricket lovers can expect a thrilling contest in Lucknow. Will LSG extend their dominance over MI, or will the five-time champions turn the tables? The stage is set for a blockbuster encounter in IPL 2025!