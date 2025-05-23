Skip to content
Marsh century helps Lucknow defeat Gujarat in IPL

Marsh hit 117 off 64 balls, including 10 fours and eight sixes, helping Lucknow post 235-2 in their 20 overs. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 23, 2025
MITCHELL MARSH scored his first Indian Premier League century as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Gujarat Titans by 33 runs in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Marsh hit 117 off 64 balls, including 10 fours and eight sixes, helping Lucknow post 235-2 in their 20 overs.

In response, Gujarat, who have already qualified for the playoffs, were restricted to 202-9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"We gave 15-20 runs extra. If we'd stopped them at 210-220 it would've been better, that was a huge difference," said Gujarat captain Shubman Gill. "Getting momentum back will be key in the next game."

Lucknow were already out of the playoffs and played for pride.

Gujarat opener Sai Sudharsan, the tournament’s top scorer, made 21 before being caught by Aiden Markram off Will O’Rourke, who took 3-27. Gill, who looked in rhythm, was dismissed for 35, caught in the deep by Abdul Samad off Avesh Khan.

Jos Buttler added 33 before falling to Akash Singh in the 10th over.

Shahrukh Khan (57) and Sherfane Rutherford (38) built a brief partnership but O’Rourke struck twice in the 17th over to end Gujarat’s chase.

"We had a lot of fun out there, T20 is fickle," said O'Rourke.

Earlier, Marsh and Markram gave Lucknow a solid start with a 91-run opening partnership after Gujarat won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Markram hit two consecutive sixes off Kagiso Rabada but was caught by Shahrukh Khan near the boundary off Sai Kishore for 36.

Marsh kept scoring quickly, taking 25 runs off Rashid Khan’s first over. He reached his century in 56 balls before being caught by Rutherford off Arshad Khan for 117.

Nicholas Pooran made an unbeaten 56 off 27 balls, including four fours and five sixes. Captain Rishabh Pant remained not out on 16.

The IPL resumed last Saturday after a pause due to a deadly conflict between India and Pakistan, which had led overseas players to reassess their plans.

(With inputs from agencies)

