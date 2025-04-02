Skip to content
Punjab secure second IPL win with Prabhsimran’s quickfire 69

Chasing a target of 172, Punjab reached the total with nearly four overs to spare. Captain Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 52 off 30 balls.

Prabhsimran Singh scored 69 off 34 balls.

By Eastern EyeApr 02, 2025
Wicketkeeper-batsman Prabhsimran Singh struck 69 off 34 balls as Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets on Tuesday, securing their second win of the IPL season.

Chasing a target of 172, Punjab reached the total with nearly four overs to spare. Captain Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 52 off 30 balls.

"This is the start we required," Iyer said. "Boys actually played their roles well, they contributed to the best of their ability, and whatever we planned, they executed it to the fullest."

Playing their first home game of the season, Lucknow had a poor start, losing opener Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck in the first over to Arshdeep Singh.

Marsh's partner, Aiden Markram, struck three boundaries off Arshdeep in his next over but was dismissed for 28 off 18 balls by Lockie Ferguson, who was making his debut for Punjab.

Captain Rishabh Pant was dismissed for two runs off five balls, leaving Lucknow at 35-3 before the end of the powerplay.

Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni put on a 54-run stand for the fourth wicket before Pooran fell for 44 off 30 balls to spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the 12th over.

David Miller followed soon after, scoring 19 off 18 before being dismissed by Marco Jansen.

Badoni (41) and Abdul Samad (27) provided late runs, but both were dismissed by Arshdeep in the final over as Lucknow finished on 171-7.

Pant admitted the total was below par. "We were 20-25 runs short," he said. "That is part and parcel of the game -- our first home game, so still assessing the conditions."

Punjab lost opener Priyansh Arya early for eight off nine balls to spinner Digvesh Rathi in the third over. However, Prabhsimran and Iyer put together an 84-run partnership, with Prabhsimran doing most of the scoring.

Lucknow managed another breakthrough in the 11th over when Ravi Bishnoi took a catch at the boundary to dismiss Prabhsimran. But by then, Punjab were well on course for victory.

Nehal Wadhera (43*) then combined with Iyer to see Punjab through without further setbacks.

Rathi (2-30) was the only Lucknow bowler to take wickets.

(With inputs from AFP)

