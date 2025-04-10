Skip to content
IPL 2025: Top 5 players with the most 50's so far

Top names shine with consistent fifties in IPL 2025.

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh leads the race for most half-centuries

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 10, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing, and fans have been treated to some breathtaking batting displays. While centuries often steal the headlines, it's the consistent flow of half-centuries that truly keeps a side’s momentum alive. This season, a handful of batters have been remarkably consistent, hammering opposition attacks and entertaining crowds across the country.

Let’s take a look at the top five players with the most fifties so far – the true run-machines of IPL 2025!

1. Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants)

  • Matches: 5 | Runs: 265 | Highest Score: 81 | Fifties: 4

Mitchell MarshGetty

Mitchell Marsh has been nothing short of a revelation for the Lucknow Super Giants this season. Opening the innings, Marsh has unleashed an aggressive yet calculated approach, smashing four fifties in just five outings. With a thunderous strike rate of 180.27, the Australian all-rounder has been the backbone of Lucknow’s top order, taking bowlers apart with ease. His powerful stroke play and ability to dominate the powerplay have made him one of the tournament’s standout performers so far.

2. Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants)

  • Matches: 5 | Runs: 288 | Highest Score: 87* | Fifties: 3

Nicholas PooranGetty

Teaming up with Marsh in Lucknow's batting powerhouse is Nicholas Pooran, the flamboyant West Indian wicketkeeper-batsman. Pooran has been in sensational form, striking the ball at a mind-boggling 225.00 strike rate. With three half-centuries to his name, Pooran has been the ultimate finisher, often turning matches on their head within a few overs. His fearless approach and ability to clear the ropes at will have made him a nightmare for bowlers at the death.

3. Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)

  • Matches: 5 | Runs: 273 | Highest Score: 82 | Fifties: 3

Sai SudharsanGetty

The young Sai Sudharsan has once again showcased why he is rated so highly in Indian cricket circles. Anchoring the innings for the Gujarat Titans, Sudharsan has been the epitome of composure and class. His three fifties this season have come at crucial junctures, allowing Gujarat to post and chase challenging totals. With a steady average of 54.60 and an impressive strike rate of 151.66, he has proved he can blend caution with aggression beautifully.

4. Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings)

  • Matches: 4 | Runs: 168 | Highest Score: 97* | Fifties: 2

Shreyas IyerGetty

Punjab Kings may have had an up-and-down season so far, but one shining light has been Shreyas Iyer. In just four innings, Iyer has crafted two superb fifties, including a match-winning 97 not out. With an incredible average of 84.00 and a strike rate touching 200, Iyer has played the anchor and the aggressor role to perfection. His ability to accelerate at the right time and find boundaries consistently makes him a real asset for Punjab.

5. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

  • Matches: 4 | Runs: 164 | Highest Score: 67 | Fifties: 2

Virat KohliGetty

When it comes to consistency, very few can match Virat Kohli’s record, and he is proving it once again in IPL 2025. With two fifties in four matches, Kohli has been at the heart of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting line-up. His elegant drives, sharp singles, and smart strike rotation have been a treat to watch. Averaging 54.66 and striking at 143.86, Kohli continues to show that class is permanent.

More to come

With so many dynamic batters setting the stage alight, the race for the Orange Cap is heating up fast. Whether it’s Marsh’s power-hitting, Pooran’s flair, or Kohli’s timeless elegance, the IPL 2025 has already given fans much to cheer about – and the best is surely yet to come!

gujarat titansipl 2025lucknow super giantsnicholas pooranorange cappunjab kingsroyal challengers bengaluruvirat kohlitop 5 half centuries

Sai-Sudharsan-ipl

Sudharsan hit 82 off 53 balls to help Gujarat post 217-6 after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Getty Images

Sudharsan leads Gujarat to big win over Rajasthan, top IPL table

SAI SUDHARSAN scored his third half-century of the season as Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs on Wednesday to go top of the IPL table.

Sudharsan hit 82 off 53 balls to help Gujarat post 217-6 after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Priyansh Arya

Young rising star- Priyansh Arya

Getty

IPL 2025: Top 5 uncapped players to hit centuries

Over the years, the IPL has provided a stage for emerging cricketers to announce themselves with spectacular performances. Scoring a century while still uncapped is a remarkable feat, showcasing immense potential before stepping onto the international stage. Here, we look at the top five uncapped players who scored centuries in the IPL, with the list starting from the most recent.

1. Priyansh Arya – 103 (2025)

Priyansh Arya- PBKSGetty

rcb-getty

Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after his team's win in the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bengaluru edge Mumbai in close IPL match as Bumrah returns from injury

ROYAL Challengers Bengaluru held off a late charge from Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya to register a 12-run win on Monday in the IPL, handing Mumbai their fourth loss in five matches and marking Jasprit Bumrah’s return to action.

Bumrah featured in the XI after recovering from a back injury that had kept him out since the final day of the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney three months ago.

IPL 2025: Bengaluru Aims for Stability, Mumbai Seeks Crucial Win

Both teams have power-packed batting line-ups but are also vulnerable to collapses

Getty

IPL 2025- MI vs RCB : Bengaluru eye consistency, Mumbai desperate for lifeline

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to captivate fans as Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of the season. Scheduled for April 7, 2025, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, this clash promises to be a high-octane encounter as both teams look to bounce back from recent defeats.

Team performance and standings

Both MI and RCB enter this match on the back of losses. MI succumbed to Lucknow Super Giants in their last outing, while RCB fell short against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

siraj-Getty

Siraj, who was left out of the ODI Champions Trophy squad that India won last month, said the break helped him work on his fitness and mindset. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Siraj’s 4-17 leads Gujarat to third straight IPL win

MOHAMMED SIRAJ said missing out on the Indian team helped him focus on his bowling as he led Gujarat Titans to a third straight IPL win with figures of 4-17 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Playing in his hometown, the pace bowler helped restrict Hyderabad to 152-8. It was his second match-winning performance in a row after he took 3-19 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday.

