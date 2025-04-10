IPL 2025: Top 5 players with the most 50's so far

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing, and fans have been treated to some breathtaking batting displays. While centuries often steal the headlines, it's the consistent flow of half-centuries that truly keeps a side’s momentum alive. This season, a handful of batters have been remarkably consistent, hammering opposition attacks and entertaining crowds across the country.

Let’s take a look at the top five players with the most fifties so far – the true run-machines of IPL 2025!

1. Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants)

Matches: 5 | Runs: 265 | Highest Score: 81 | Fifties: 4

Mitchell Marsh Getty

Mitchell Marsh has been nothing short of a revelation for the Lucknow Super Giants this season. Opening the innings, Marsh has unleashed an aggressive yet calculated approach, smashing four fifties in just five outings. With a thunderous strike rate of 180.27, the Australian all-rounder has been the backbone of Lucknow’s top order, taking bowlers apart with ease. His powerful stroke play and ability to dominate the powerplay have made him one of the tournament’s standout performers so far.

2. Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants)

Matches: 5 | Runs: 288 | Highest Score: 87* | Fifties: 3

Nicholas Pooran Getty

Teaming up with Marsh in Lucknow's batting powerhouse is Nicholas Pooran, the flamboyant West Indian wicketkeeper-batsman. Pooran has been in sensational form, striking the ball at a mind-boggling 225.00 strike rate. With three half-centuries to his name, Pooran has been the ultimate finisher, often turning matches on their head within a few overs. His fearless approach and ability to clear the ropes at will have made him a nightmare for bowlers at the death.

3. Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)

Matches: 5 | Runs: 273 | Highest Score: 82 | Fifties: 3

Sai Sudharsan Getty

The young Sai Sudharsan has once again showcased why he is rated so highly in Indian cricket circles. Anchoring the innings for the Gujarat Titans, Sudharsan has been the epitome of composure and class. His three fifties this season have come at crucial junctures, allowing Gujarat to post and chase challenging totals. With a steady average of 54.60 and an impressive strike rate of 151.66, he has proved he can blend caution with aggression beautifully.

4. Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings)

Matches: 4 | Runs: 168 | Highest Score: 97* | Fifties: 2

Shreyas Iyer Getty

Punjab Kings may have had an up-and-down season so far, but one shining light has been Shreyas Iyer. In just four innings, Iyer has crafted two superb fifties, including a match-winning 97 not out. With an incredible average of 84.00 and a strike rate touching 200, Iyer has played the anchor and the aggressor role to perfection. His ability to accelerate at the right time and find boundaries consistently makes him a real asset for Punjab.

5. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Matches: 4 | Runs: 164 | Highest Score: 67 | Fifties: 2

Virat Kohli Getty

When it comes to consistency, very few can match Virat Kohli’s record, and he is proving it once again in IPL 2025. With two fifties in four matches, Kohli has been at the heart of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting line-up. His elegant drives, sharp singles, and smart strike rotation have been a treat to watch. Averaging 54.66 and striking at 143.86, Kohli continues to show that class is permanent.

More to come

With so many dynamic batters setting the stage alight, the race for the Orange Cap is heating up fast. Whether it’s Marsh’s power-hitting, Pooran’s flair, or Kohli’s timeless elegance, the IPL 2025 has already given fans much to cheer about – and the best is surely yet to come!