IPL 2025: Top 6 players with most 'ducks' so far

As the IPL 2025 season continues, here is a look at the top 6

IPL 2025: Players with the Most Ducks So Far

A moment they would rather forget

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Apr 12, 2025
In the Indian Premier League (IPL), a batter getting dismissed without scoring a run — commonly known as a "duck" — is a moment they would rather forget. While players are celebrated for their match-winning knocks and consistent performances, accumulating ducks is an unfortunate aspect of the game. As the IPL 2025 season continues, here is a look at the top six players who have recorded the most ducks so far in the tournament’s history.

1. Glenn Maxwell – 19 Ducks

IPL 2025: Players with the Most Ducks So FarGlenn MaxwellGetty

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell currently leads the chart for the most ducks in IPL history, with 19 dismissals without scoring. Known for his explosive batting and ability to change games single-handedly, Maxwell’s high-risk style often leaves him vulnerable, resulting in frequent early dismissals.

2. Dinesh Karthik – 18 Ducks

IPL 2025: Players with the Most Ducks So FarDinesh KarthikGetty

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik follows closely with 18 ducks from 234 innings. With a long IPL career that began in 2008, Karthik has seen both highs and lows. Despite his reputation for finishing games under pressure, he has had his share of forgettable outings with the bat.

3. Rohit Sharma – 18 Ducks

IPL 2025: Players with the Most Ducks So FarRohit SharmaGetty

Rohit Sharma, one of the most successful captains and batters in IPL history, also finds himself tied with Karthik on 18 ducks. Having played 256 innings, Rohit’s aggressive approach during the powerplay overs sometimes costs him his wicket early, contributing to this unwanted record.

4. Sunil Narine – 17 Ducks

IPL 2025: Players with the Most Ducks So FarSunil NarineGetty

West Indies' Sunil Narine, primarily known for his off-spin bowling, has also made an impact as a pinch-hitter. However, the aggressive batting role often places him at risk, and he has accumulated 17 ducks from just 114 innings. Despite the number of ducks, Narine’s contributions with both bat and ball remain valuable for his team.

5. Piyush Chawla – 16 Ducks

IPL 2025: Players with the Most Ducks So FarPiyush ChawlaGetty

Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla features next with 16 ducks from 92 innings. As a lower-order batter, Chawla’s primary role has always been with the ball. Nonetheless, his struggles with the bat are reflected in the number of times he has been dismissed without scoring.

6. Rashid Khan – 15 Ducks

IPL 2025: Players with the Most Ducks So FarRashid KhanGetty

Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan has not only mesmerised with his bowling but also occasionally chipped in with the bat. However, batting lower down the order often means taking high risks in limited balls, leading to 15 ducks from 62 innings. Despite this, Rashid remains one of the most impactful players in T20 cricket globally.

