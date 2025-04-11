Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

IPL 2025: Dhoni to captain Chennai again after Gaikwad injury

Coach Stephen Fleming said on Thursday that Gaikwad has been diagnosed with an elbow fracture after an MRI scan. Dhoni will take over the captaincy for the remainder of the tournament.

ms-dhoni-getty

Dhoni, 43, had captained Chennai from 2008 to 2024 before passing the role to Gaikwad. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 11, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

MS DHONI will lead Chennai Super Kings for the rest of the Indian Premier League season after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out with an injury, coach Stephen Fleming said on Thursday.

Fleming said Gaikwad, 28, has been diagnosed with an elbow fracture after an MRI scan. Dhoni will take over the captaincy for the remainder of the tournament.

"Unfortunately, Ruturaj Gaikwad is going to be ruled out of the tournament," Fleming said.

"(Gaikwad) got hit in Guwahati. He's been operating with an amount of pain."

Dhoni, 43, had captained Chennai from 2008 to 2024 before passing the role to Gaikwad. He had previously handed the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja in 2022 but resumed the position midway through that season after a poor run.

CSK have won five IPL titles under Dhoni’s captaincy, most recently in 2023, and two Champions League trophies.

This season, the team has had a difficult start, losing four of their first five games. They are currently ninth in the table, just above bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"He (Dhoni) had no hesitation to step up and help guide us out of this (poor run)," Fleming said."We'll look at replacements. We've got some good players in the squad that have been with us a while, so we'll look from within first."

The IPL final, which features 74 matches in total, is scheduled for May 25.

(With inputs from AFP)

champions leaguechennai super kingsindian premier leaguems dhoniravindra jadejaruturaj gaikwadstephen flemingsunrisers hyderabadipl 2025iplcsk captainchennai captaindhoni chennai captaindhoni csk captaindhoni

Related News

Harmanpreet to lead India in ODI tri-series
Cricket

Harmanpreet to lead India in ODI tri-series

Do not let your own bias limit your future: Surekha Griffiths
UK

Do not let your own bias limit your future: Surekha Griffiths

‘Minority carers battle racial bias in broken kinship system’
UK

‘Minority carers battle racial bias in broken kinship system’

ncuti gatwa
Entertainment

'Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa to play Christopher Marlowe in a dark new take on Shakespeare rivalry

More For You

Virat Kohli's Landmark Achievement: 1,000 IPL Boundaries

Virat Kohli’s golden run continues

Getty

Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first-ever player to smash 1000 IPL boundaries

Virat Kohli continues to engrave his name deeper into Indian Premier League (IPL) folklore, achieving yet another remarkable milestone. During the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Kohli became the first-ever player in IPL history to hit 1000 boundaries.

Already the highest run-scorer in IPL history, Kohli added another landmark to his illustrious career with this record. The star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter crossed the 8000-run mark earlier in the season, reaffirming his status as one of the greatest players the league has ever seen.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh leads the race for most half-centuries

Getty

IPL 2025: Top 5 players with the most 50's so far

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing, and fans have been treated to some breathtaking batting displays. While centuries often steal the headlines, it's the consistent flow of half-centuries that truly keeps a side’s momentum alive. This season, a handful of batters have been remarkably consistent, hammering opposition attacks and entertaining crowds across the country.

Let’s take a look at the top five players with the most fifties so far – the true run-machines of IPL 2025!

Keep ReadingShow less
Sai-Sudharsan-ipl

Sudharsan hit 82 off 53 balls to help Gujarat post 217-6 after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Getty Images

Sudharsan leads Gujarat to big win over Rajasthan, top IPL table

SAI SUDHARSAN scored his third half-century of the season as Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs on Wednesday to go top of the IPL table.

Sudharsan hit 82 off 53 balls to help Gujarat post 217-6 after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Keep ReadingShow less
Priyansh Arya

Young rising star- Priyansh Arya

Getty

IPL 2025: Top 5 uncapped players to hit centuries

Over the years, the IPL has provided a stage for emerging cricketers to announce themselves with spectacular performances. Scoring a century while still uncapped is a remarkable feat, showcasing immense potential before stepping onto the international stage. Here, we look at the top five uncapped players who scored centuries in the IPL, with the list starting from the most recent.

1. Priyansh Arya – 103 (2025)

Priyansh Arya- PBKSGetty

Keep ReadingShow less
rcb-getty

Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after his team's win in the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bengaluru edge Mumbai in close IPL match as Bumrah returns from injury

ROYAL Challengers Bengaluru held off a late charge from Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya to register a 12-run win on Monday in the IPL, handing Mumbai their fourth loss in five matches and marking Jasprit Bumrah’s return to action.

Bumrah featured in the XI after recovering from a back injury that had kept him out since the final day of the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney three months ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc