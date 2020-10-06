MS Dhoni turns producer with web series based on book The Hidden Hindu

If you were busy wondering what Mahendra Singh Dhoni would do after hanging up his boots as a cricketer, here is how the celebrated sportsman has planned his life ahead. Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni have decided to foray into production by setting up their own production house. We hear that as many as six projects are currently in works at their production company.







The duo will kick-start their career as producers with a web series which has been adapted from a yet to be released book. Confirming the same, Sakshi Dhoni had earlier said in an interview, “We have acquired the rights of an unpublished book of a debutant author. We will adapt it into a web series. It is a mythological sci-fi story that explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori and is set at a high-tech facility on a remote island.”

Now, a source in the know informs a digital publication that the said book is called The Hidden Hindu, written by Akshat Gupta. “Dhoni’s debut web series is actually adapted from a book called The Hidden Hindu, written by Akshat Gupta. It is going to be mounted on a huge scale and might also be India’s costliest web series ever. The show will be revolving around the fictional character of an Aghori who is born in Satyug and was hidden in time, only to be found alive now. It is an interesting concept and a brand-new genre for the Indian audience. Sakshi Dhoni loved the book and is currently getting a script readied for their digital adaptation.”

As far as casting goes, the makers are yet to take any call as the project is currently at the scripting stage. But we can see some high-profile names coming onboard whenever the untitled project nears production.







Keep visiting this space for more updates.





