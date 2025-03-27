Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

IPL 2025 - CSK vs RCB: Chennai and Bengaluru's clash of titans

Both teams in fine form and looking to continue their winning momentum

CSK vs RCB

CSK and RCB-tune in for this blockbuster clash between two IPL heavyweights

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 27, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back with another highly anticipated encounter as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 8th match of the 2025 season. The match will take place at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28th at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams are coming off strong wins in their previous matches and are eager to extend their winning streaks, making this clash one that fans won’t want to miss.

Team analysis: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK, one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, comes into this game with confidence after a thrilling victory over Mumbai Indians. Although the chase wasn’t entirely smooth, CSK managed to pull off a win with 4 wickets in hand. Their bowling unit, led by the young sensation Noor Ahmad, was instrumental in restricting Mumbai to a modest total of 155/9. Noor’s outstanding spell of 4 wickets for just 18 runs earned him the well-deserved Man of the Match title, while Khaleel Ahmed also chipped in with 3 wickets.

In the batting department, Rachin Ravindra was the hero for CSK with an unbeaten 65 off 45 balls, anchoring the chase. Ruturaj Gaikwad set the tone early with a blistering 53 off just 26 deliveries, ensuring a strong start. The middle order, however, showed some vulnerabilities, and CSK will need to work on this ahead of their encounter with RCB.

Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK’s strategy revolves around a balanced mix of experience and young talent. The presence ofMS Dhoni, although more symbolic in terms of leadership than big performances at this stage of his career, continues to inspire the squad. CSK's strength lies in its spin attack, which is well-suited for the spin-friendly Chepauk pitch. Players like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin can play pivotal roles in dismantling RCB’s middle order.

Team analysis: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RCB, on the other hand, will come into this match riding high on confidence after a comprehensive win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In their opening game, RCB chased down a daunting target of 174 with ease, thanks to half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. Kohli, the heart and soul of RCB, played an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls, while Salt added a quickfire 56 off 31 to make the chase look effortless.

Under new captain Rajat Patidar, RCB will be looking to break their IPL title drought this season. Patidar, who has taken over the leadership from Faf du Plessis, brings in fresh energy and has already shown great decision-making skills in their win over KKR. RCB’s bowling unit, led by Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya, has also been in fine form. Hazlewood’s ability to swing the ball early and Krunal’s knack for taking crucial wickets in the middle overs will be key to RCB’s success against CSK.

Krunal Pandya was the standout bowler for RCB in their opening match, taking 3 wickets for 29 runs. His all-round ability adds depth to the squad, and he will play a critical role in keeping CSK’s top order in check. Hazlewood, who took 2 wickets in the previous game, will aim to capitalize on any early movement and put pressure on CSK’s batting lineup.

Key battles to watch

  • Virat Kohli vs Noor Ahmad: Kohli’s elegant stroke play and ability to dominate any bowling attack will be tested against Noor Ahmad, the young leg-spinner who is coming off a brilliant performance against Mumbai. How Kohli handles Noor, especially on a turning track, could be a decisive factor in the game.
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Josh Hazlewood: Gaikwad, fresh off a half-century, will be up against one of the best seamers in the world. Hazlewood’s ability to swing the ball and hit consistent lengths could make it a fascinating contest, especially in the powerplay overs.
  • Ravindra Jadeja vs Krunal Pandya: Two of India’s premier all-rounders will go head-to-head, with Jadeja’s finishing ability and fielding brilliance contrasting with Krunal’s spin-bowling and hard-hitting skills. Both players can turn the match with their performances, whether it’s with the bat or the ball.

Pitch and weather report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is known for its spin-friendly pitches. Historically, this surface has favored spinners as the game progresses, so expect a low to moderate scoring game where bowlers, particularly spinners, could make a significant impact. Batting first might be the preferred choice, as the pitch tends to slow down in the second innings.

The weather forecast is sunny with temperatures expected to hover around 34°C with humidity levels of 64%. Thankfully, there’s no rain in the forecast, ensuring that fans will be treated to a full game without any interruptions.

Head-to-head record

In the history of IPL, CSK has dominated the head-to-head record against RCB. Out of the 33 matches played between these two teams, CSK won 21, while RCB won 11, with 1 match yielding no result. This record gives CSK a psychological edge, but RCB will be determined to turn the tables this time around.

What to look for

With both teams in fine form and looking to continue their winning momentum, this match promises to be a thrilling contest. Will CSK’s experience and spin attack outclass RCB, or will Kohli and his men overpower CSK with their firepower? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure, cricket fans are in for a treat! Make sure to tune in for this blockbuster clash between two IPL heavyweights.

csk vs rcbkey battlesms dhonipitch reportteam analysisipl 2025

Related News

Streeting: Health deal signals new era in UK-India ties
News

Streeting: Health deal signals new era in UK-India ties

Renée Zellweger Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Cast
Entertainment

Renée Zellweger joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5 with an expanded star-studded cast

british-steel-iStock
Featured

British Steel to shut blast furnaces, up to 2,700 jobs at risk

We are what we eat: How ending malnutrition could save millions of lives around the world
Comment

We are what we eat: How ending malnutrition could save millions of lives around the world

Baroness Chapman and Afshan Khan

More For You

De Kock

De Kock, who has retired from Test and ODI cricket for South Africa, played his first game of the season and showed no signs of struggle.

Getty Images

Kolkata secure first IPL 2025 win as De Kock stars with unbeaten 97

QUINTON de Kock's unbeaten 97 led Kolkata Knight Riders to their first victory of the IPL season, as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets on Wednesday.

After electing to field in Guwahati, Kolkata’s spinners Moeen Ali and Varun Chakravarthy restricted Rajasthan to 151-9.

Keep ReadingShow less
IPL 2025: SRH vs LSG in a High-Stakes Battle for Crucial Win

Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other four times in the IPL so far

Getty Images

IPL 2025: Hyderabad and Lucknow clash in search of a crucial win

The seventh match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The much-anticipated clash is set to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 27, with the action beginning at 7:30 PM IST.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shreyas Iyer

Iyer reached his half-century in 27 balls and later struck three sixes and a four in a 24-run over against Prasidh Krishna.

Getty Images

Shreyas Iyer’s 97 leads Punjab to victory over Gujarat in IPL

SHREYAS IYER's unbeaten 97 powered Punjab Kings to an 11-run win over Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring IPL match on Tuesday.

Batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Punjab posted 243-5, with Iyer anchoring the innings with his 42-ball knock. Gujarat, despite a strong start led by Sai Sudharsan’s 74 off 41 balls, finished at 232-5.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ashutosh’s Heroics Guide Delhi to Victory in Last-Over Thriller

Ashutosh Sharma hit the winning six with six runs needed off the final over. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ashutosh’s late blitz takes Delhi past Lucknow in IPL thriller

ASHUTOSH SHARMA played a match-winning knock of 66* as Delhi Capitals secured a one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL on Monday.

Coming in as an impact substitute on debut, Ashutosh rescued Delhi from 65-5, helping his team chase down 210 with three balls remaining in Visakhapatnam. He hit the winning six with six runs needed off the final over.

Keep ReadingShow less
ishan-kishan-getty

Ishan Kishan scored his first IPL century, guiding Hyderabad to 286-6 and a 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Hyderabad and Chennai start IPL 2025 campaigns with victories

ISHAN KISHAN's unbeaten 106 and Rachin Ravindra’s composed chase helped Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings begin their Indian Premier League campaigns with wins on Sunday.

Kishan scored his first IPL century, guiding Hyderabad to 286-6 and a 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match of the day.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc