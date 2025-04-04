IPL 2025: CSK vs DC- Delhi look to extend winning streak, Chennai desperate for revival

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continues with an exciting clash as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 17 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 5. The afternoon fixture begins at 3:30 PM IST and will be crucial for both teams at this stage of the tournament.
While CSK look to bounce back from two consecutive defeats, DC are aiming for their third straight win to maintain their early momentum.
Current form and team overview
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
After winning their season opener, CSK have stumbled with back-to-back defeats to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. Their batting has looked inconsistent, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad being the lone bright spot. The bowlers have had their moments but haven’t been able to close out games.
CSK will be banking on home support and familiar Chepauk conditions to get their campaign back on track.
Delhi Capitals (DC)
DC have made an excellent start to their 2025 season, winning both their opening matches. Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while the likes of Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul have added stability to the batting order. They currently sit near the top of the points table and look like one of the early contenders.
Key battles to watch
Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Mitchell Starc
The CSK skipper has been in good touch, but he’ll face a tough test against the fiery left-arm pace of Mitchell Starc, who is fresh off a five-wicket haul.
Ravindra Jadeja vs Kuldeep Yadav
A fascinating battle between two of India’s top spinners. Jadeja’s ability to handle spin in the middle overs will be tested against Kuldeep, who has been in top form.
KL Rahul vs Matheesha Pathirana
Pathirana’s yorkers and pace variations make him a threat at the death. Rahul, known for anchoring the innings, may have to accelerate late against CSK’s pace spearhead.
Pitch conditions
The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is traditionally low and slow, favouring spinners as the match progresses. Batting in the first innings can be tricky, especially during the middle overs, making chasing the preferred choice.
A score around 160–170 is considered competitive, but anything above 180 could be tough to chase if the surface slows down further.
Head-to-head record
Historically, CSK have had the edge over DC, especially at home. However, DC did beat CSK in their only encounter last season and will take confidence from that result.
- Matches Played: 30
- CSK Wins: 19
- DC Wins: 11
- First Encounter: May 2, 2008
- Last Encounter: March 31, 2024
At Chepauk, CSK have won 7 of their 9 games against Delhi.
Who do you think will win the CSK vs DC match?
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
Predicted playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings (CSK):
Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Player: Shivam Dube
Delhi Capitals (DC):
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma
Key players to watch
CSK:
- Ruturaj Gaikwad – Leading from the front with the bat.
- Ravindra Jadeja – Key all-rounder with impact in both departments.
- Matheesha Pathirana – Known for his deadly death bowling.
- MS Dhoni – The veteran still has a role to play with his finishing and tactical nous.
DC:
- Mitchell Starc – Match-winner with the ball, especially early on.
- KL Rahul – Anchors the innings and plays spin well.
- Kuldeep Yadav – The spinner is in red-hot form this season.
- Faf du Plessis – Experienced opener who can provide a strong start.
What to look for
DC have looked balanced and confident, and they will be eyeing a third consecutive win to climb to the top of the table. Meanwhile, CSK will be desperate to return to winning ways at home and stay in touch with the playoff race.
Will Gaikwad’s men rediscover their rhythm at Chepauk, or can Axar Patel’s side continue their dream run? All signs point to a gripping contest in Chennai in this high-stakes IPL clash.