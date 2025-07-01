Skip to content
Clarkson’s Farmer’s Dog pub ends ketchup ban with British-made alternative

Farmer’s Dog pub has caused considerable controversy since its launch

Jeremy Clarkson pub

The controversy surrounding the ketchup ban caught the attention of British condiment company Condimaniac

Getty Images
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 01, 2025
Key points

  • Jeremy Clarkson’s Farmer’s Dog pub banned non-British products, including ketchup and Coca-Cola.
  • The rule sparked months of backlash from customers who called it “weird”.
  • British condiment company Condimaniac developed a 100% British-sourced ketchup in response.
  • The new ketchup will be stocked at the pub, but only in full bottles for purchase.
  • Some visitors remain critical as the condiment isn’t yet available for table use.

Jeremy Clarkson’s strict British-only policy at his Farmer’s Dog pub has caused considerable controversy since its launch, particularly due to the absence of staple condiments like ketchup. However, a recent development by a British condiment company could finally offer a compromise. The pub will now stock a fully British-sourced ketchup developed in response to the ban, although it will only be available to buy in bottles rather than offered with meals.

Clarkson's British-only policy sparked backlash

When Jeremy Clarkson opened the Farmer’s Dog pub in the Cotswolds, featured on the Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm, he introduced a strict rule: the pub would serve only 100% British food and drink. This ethos was designed to promote local sourcing and support British farming and production.

However, the rule had unintended consequences. Items such as ketchup, Coca-Cola, black pepper and coffee were excluded from the menu, as they could not be sourced entirely from within the UK. Clarkson said that sourcing black pepper domestically would cost “ten times more” than importing it.

The absence of these everyday items quickly drew criticism, with customers describing the rule as “weird” and impractical. Pub-goers were left without familiar condiments for their meals, leading to frustration and widespread backlash on social media.

Condimaniac creates British ketchup

The controversy surrounding the ketchup ban caught the attention of British condiment company Condimaniac. Founded in 2019, the business decided to take on the challenge of creating a truly British ketchup.

In May, after seeing a sign at the Farmer’s Dog banning ketchup, Condimaniac co-founders Kier Kemp and Jennifer Dreier posted about their mission on TikTok. The goal was to develop a ketchup using only British-grown ingredients, adhering to Clarkson’s strict standards.

Their efforts paid off. Earlier this month, the company announced that they had successfully produced a 100% British-sourced ketchup and that the Farmer’s Dog pub had agreed to stock it. The team visited the pub and said staff responded positively to the product.

Kemp praised the pub's staff, saying: “It is not just a gimmick for them – they do really live and breathe this 100% British thing. Everyone I have met is super lovely. I’m glad that I can report they are actually nice people. It is not always like that.”

Still not available for table use

While the ketchup will be sold at the Farmer’s Dog, it will only be available in whole bottles for purchase, either from the pub itself or the associated shop. This detail has sparked a fresh wave of criticism from some visitors, particularly on TikTok.

One commenter said: “I thought the whole point was so people can have some with their meal, not have to buy a bottle.” Another added: “Well done! Bit sh*t that guests have to buy a whole bottle if they want ketchup in their breakfast sandwich though.”

Supporters of the pub pointed out that the product is still in its early stages, and offering it on tables would not yet be financially viable until it can be produced at scale.

Despite the limitations, the move marks a softening of the original no-ketchup stance, and Clarkson’s supporters hope it could lead to further flexibility.

The Farmer’s Dog remains divisive

This isn’t the first time Clarkson’s pub has made headlines. Previous controversies include a customer being banned for calling the pub overpriced and a strict one-hour dining limit per table.

Still, for fans of Clarkson and local sourcing, the Farmer’s Dog represents a firm stand for British produce, even if it comes with fewer condiments on the side.

