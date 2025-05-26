Hyderabad and Chennai finish IPL 2025 season with big wins

Skip to content
In the first game of the day, Chennai Super Kings, who finished last this season, signed off with an 83-run win over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Heinrich Klaasen

Klaasen made an unbeaten 105 from 39 balls to take Hyderabad to the third-highest IPL total after they chose to bat at New Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla ground. (Photo: Getty Images)

May 26, 2025
SOUTH AFRICA's Heinrich Klaasen scored his second IPL century on Sunday to help Sunrisers Hyderabad to a total of 278-3 and a 110-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the first game of the day, Chennai Super Kings, who finished last this season, signed off with an 83-run win over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Chennai captain MS Dhoni said he has "no hurry" to decide about his future in the T20 league. The 43-year-old was reported to be retiring.

Klaasen made an unbeaten 105 from 39 balls to take Hyderabad to the third-highest IPL total after they chose to bat at New Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Promoted to number three, Klaasen hit seven fours and nine sixes in Hyderabad’s dominant batting show after opener Travis Head scored 76 off 40 balls.

Three-time champions Kolkata, who won the IPL last year, were bowled out for 168 in 18.4 overs to end in eighth place out of 10 teams.

Hyderabad's Head and opening partner Abhishek Sharma started with a partnership of 92 in 6.4 overs.

Abhishek made 32 before Head added 83 runs with Klaasen as the sixes continued to flow at Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Klaasen reached his century in 37 balls, the joint third-fastest in IPL history. Chris Gayle had made a 30-ball hundred in 2013 and Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi reached three figures in 35 balls this season.

Left-handed Head was dismissed by Sunil Narine, but Klaasen kept going with Ishan Kishan.

In the earlier match, Chennai ended Gujarat’s chances of finishing in the top two. Chennai scored 230-5, with Devon Conway hitting 52 and Dewald Brevis adding 57 from 23 balls.

Chennai’s bowlers then bowled out Gujarat, who have already qualified for the playoffs, for 147 in 18.3 overs.

Chennai ended with four wins in 14 matches. The future of Dhoni, who took over as captain midway after Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury, remains uncertain.

Dhoni did not reveal any decision after the game.

"I have four, five months to decide. There's no hurry," said Dhoni.

The former India captain, who turns 44 in July, scored 196 runs in this IPL season. He was praised for his wicketkeeping with several stumpings.

"Need to keep the body fit," said Dhoni. "You have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22. I will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few bike rides.

"I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back. I have the luxury of time."

Gujarat, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians are sure of places in the top four, but are fighting to secure top two spots which give two chances to reach the final on June 3.

Gujarat end the league stage with 18 points. Punjab (17), Bengaluru (17) and five-time champions Mumbai (16) have one match remaining.

The focus was on Gujarat captain Shubman Gill, who was on the field a day after being named as India’s Test team captain.

He was the first to be dismissed, for 13 from nine balls, in Gujarat’s chase which never got going.

Gill said the loss was a "hard pill to swallow".

(With inputs from agencies)

chennai super kingsdewald brevisferoz shah kotlagujarat titansheinrich klaasenipl 2025ipl playoffskolkata knight ridersms dhonishubman gillsunrisers hyderabadtravis head

