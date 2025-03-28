IPL 2025 - GT vs MI: Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians aim for first win

The ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will take place on March 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, featuring a highly anticipated clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Both teams will be keen to register their first win of the season after disappointing starts in their respective opening matches. This game is expected to be a closely fought contest, with each side eager to make an early impact in the tournament.

Gujarat Titans: Seeking redemption after high-scoring defeat

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, began their IPL 2025 campaign with a high-scoring encounter against the Punjab Kings, but unfortunately ended up on the losing side. Despite some positive individual performances, the team was unable to secure a victory, and they will be keen to turn things around against MI.

GT’s batting order, with the likes of Gill, Jos Buttler, and Shahrukh Khan, has the potential to deliver a strong performance. Buttler’s inclusion as the wicketkeeper adds firepower to the top order, while all-rounders like Rahul Tewatia and Sai Kishore provide balance. With Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj in the bowling attack, the Titans will be looking to make an impact with both bat and ball. This match is crucial for GT as they aim to get their first win of the season on the board.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya returns to strengthen the line-up

Mumbai Indians also had a rocky start to IPL 2025, suffering a defeat against their long-time rivals, Chennai Super Kings, in their opening game. However, the return of skipper Hardik Pandya, who missed the first match due to a suspension for a slow over-rate offence, is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the side. Pandya, who has proven his abilities as a game-changer with both bat and ball, will be looking to make a strong comeback and guide MI to their first win of the season.

MI’s squad, led by experienced players such as Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, will need to step up in this important fixture. With key players like Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar leading the bowling attack, MI will be hoping to capitalise on the conditions at Motera, which are likely to favour pace bowlers. The match offers MI an opportunity to address their opening-game weaknesses and put their season back on track.

Pitch report and conditions

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been a batting-friendly venue so far this season, with bowlers struggling to contain runs in the previous high-scoring matches. Teams chasing have had a strong track record at this ground, with a winning percentage of around 60%. Captains may be inclined to bowl first if they win the toss, hoping to take advantage of the conditions later in the game.

Weather conditions on match day are expected to be overcast, with a temperature hovering around 28°C. While rain is not anticipated, the cloud cover could assist the pace bowlers, making it an exciting contest between bat and ball. Fans will be able to catch the action live on Star Sports, with streaming available on the JioHotstar app or website from 7:30 PM IST.

Head-to-head record: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

The rivalry between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians has been an evenly matched one since GT’s debut in IPL. Out of the five matches played between the two sides, Gujarat Titans have won three, while Mumbai Indians have won two. Interestingly, MI have lost all three of their away games against Gujarat Titans, which could give GT an edge heading into this encounter.

The first-ever fixture between these two teams took place on May 6, 2022, while their most recent clash occurred on March 24, 2024. With both teams looking to get their first win of the 2025 season, this match promises to be an intense battle.

Key players to watch

Shubman Gill (GT) : The Gujarat Titans captain has been in fine form against MI, amassing 440 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 149.65. His ability to anchor the innings while maintaining a healthy scoring rate will be crucial for GT’s success.

: The Gujarat Titans captain has been in fine form against MI, amassing 440 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 149.65. His ability to anchor the innings while maintaining a healthy scoring rate will be crucial for GT’s success. Jos Buttler (GT) : As one of the most destructive openers in world cricket, Buttler will play a pivotal role in giving GT a strong start with the bat.

: As one of the most destructive openers in world cricket, Buttler will play a pivotal role in giving GT a strong start with the bat. Suryakumar Yadav (MI) : Known for his innovative stroke play, Suryakumar Yadav has had great success against GT’s Rashid Khan, scoring 86 runs off 58 balls without being dismissed. His performance in the middle order will be key for MI.

: Known for his innovative stroke play, Suryakumar Yadav has had great success against GT’s Rashid Khan, scoring 86 runs off 58 balls without being dismissed. His performance in the middle order will be key for MI. Trent Boult (MI) : Boult’s prowess in the powerplay is unmatched, with 62 wickets in this phase across the IPL. His ability to strike early could swing the game in MI’s favour.

: Boult’s prowess in the powerplay is unmatched, with 62 wickets in this phase across the IPL. His ability to strike early could swing the game in MI’s favour. Hardik Pandya (MI) : Making his return after missing the first match, Pandya’s all-round abilities will be crucial for MI’s chances in this match. As captain, he will also have to make key decisions to guide his team.

: Making his return after missing the first match, Pandya’s all-round abilities will be crucial for MI’s chances in this match. As captain, he will also have to make key decisions to guide his team. Deepak Chahar (MI): Chahar has a great record against GT’s Shubman Gill, dismissing him four times in 10 IPL meetings. His swing bowling in the powerplay will be crucial for MI.

Predicted playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sherfane Rutherford.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayan Raju.

What to look for

With both teams eager to secure their maiden win of IPL 2025, the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians is set to be a thrilling contest. The return of Hardik Pandya adds another layer of excitement to the fixture, and both sides will be looking to put their best foot forward as they seek to establish momentum in the early stages of the tournament.

