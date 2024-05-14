Rain washout ends Gujarat Titans’ playoff hopes

Both Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders earned one point each after the washout in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill and team’s coach Ashish Nehra walk on the ground after the game got washed out. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Gujarat Titans have been eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff race due to rain halting their match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad.

Both teams earned one point each, securing Kolkata’s top position in the table.

Kolkata’s top-two finish historically leads to success, having won the tournament in 2012 and 2014. The top four teams advance to the playoffs, with the top two having two chances to reach the final.

The prolonged rain disappointed fans at the world’s largest cricket stadium, leading to the captains agreeing to abandon the match without even tossing the coin.

Gujarat, led by Shubman Gill, faced a similar fate as they did not make it to the playoffs alongside Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

Kolkata, under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership, have dominated this season with 10 wins and 19 points in 13 matches, leading the table ahead of Rajasthan Royals.

Six teams, including Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, vie for the remaining three playoff spots.

(AFP)