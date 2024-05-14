  • Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Rain washout ends Gujarat Titans’ playoff hopes

Both Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders earned one point each after the washout in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill and team’s coach Ashish Nehra walk on the ground after the game got washed out. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Gujarat Titans have been eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff race due to rain halting their match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad.

Both teams earned one point each, securing Kolkata’s top position in the table.

Kolkata’s top-two finish historically leads to success, having won the tournament in 2012 and 2014. The top four teams advance to the playoffs, with the top two having two chances to reach the final.

The prolonged rain disappointed fans at the world’s largest cricket stadium, leading to the captains agreeing to abandon the match without even tossing the coin.

Gujarat, led by Shubman Gill, faced a similar fate as they did not make it to the playoffs alongside Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

Kolkata, under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership, have dominated this season with 10 wins and 19 points in 13 matches, leading the table ahead of Rajasthan Royals.

Six teams, including Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, vie for the remaining three playoff spots.

(AFP)

Related Stories

IPL
Fifth straight win keeps Bengaluru’s playoff hopes alive
Sports
Kolkata book IPL play-off berth
IPL
India’s cricket board searching for new men’s team head coach
IPL
Kohli’s heroics keep Bengaluru’s playoff hopes alive
IPL
Head, Abhishek star as Hyderabad thrash Lucknow by 10 wickets
IPL
Delhi Capitals get playoff push with 20-run win over Rajasthan Royals
IPL
Suryakumar ton powers Mumbai to seven-wicket win over Hyderabad
Sports
AI is assisting England Women’s cricket coach in team selection
IPL
Narine powers Kolkata to top, Chennai beat Punjab
IPL 2024
Du Plessis, Kohli help Bengaluru stay in IPL race
IPL
Cricket pitches make road trip for US World Cup debut
IPL
Starc, Venkatesh Iyer star as Kolkata beat Mumbai by 24 runs

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW