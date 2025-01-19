Rohit Sharma to lead India in Champions Trophy, injured Bumrah included

INDIA’s captain Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the upcoming one-day international series against England and the Champions Trophy, the national selectors announced on Saturday.

Rohit, 37, has been under scrutiny for his performance alongside Virat Kohli, 36, following their dip in form since India’s T20 World Cup victory last year.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, recovering from a back injury sustained during the Test series against Australia, has been included in the squad.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Bumrah is expected to be fit for India’s Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh in Dubai on 20 February.

Harshit Rana has been named as a back-up for Bumrah, who may not be ready for the three ODIs against England starting 6 February.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami is set to return from injury, along with wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

India have also handed a maiden ODI call-up to Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The series against England begins with the first of three ODIs on 6 February, following five T20 matches against the same opposition.

The Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan and Dubai starting 19 February, with India placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

