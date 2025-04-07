Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Siraj’s 4-17 leads Gujarat to third straight IPL win

Playing in his hometown, the pace bowler helped restrict Hyderabad to 152-8. It was his second match-winning performance in a row after he took 3-19 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday.

siraj-Getty

Siraj, who was left out of the ODI Champions Trophy squad that India won last month, said the break helped him work on his fitness and mindset. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 07, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

MOHAMMED SIRAJ said missing out on the Indian team helped him focus on his bowling as he led Gujarat Titans to a third straight IPL win with figures of 4-17 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Playing in his hometown, the pace bowler helped restrict Hyderabad to 152-8. It was his second match-winning performance in a row after he took 3-19 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 61 to guide his team to a seven-wicket win with 20 balls to spare. Gujarat have now won three of their four matches this season.

Siraj, who was left out of the ODI Champions Trophy squad that India won last month, said the break helped him work on his fitness and mindset.

"At the start (of the break), I could not digest," Siraj said after being named player of the match."But then I explained to myself that I have so many things planned. It (selection for Champions Trophy) was not to be, but I concentrated on my mindset, my fitness. Enjoying my bowling now." The 31-year-old added: "When you are not selected (for India), doubts do creep in, but I wanted to be ready for the IPL."

Gill praised Siraj, saying: "The energy he brings is tremendous. When playing against him, you want him in your team. His energy is infectious."

Siraj was bought by Gujarat for $1.4 million in the November auction after being released by Bengaluru.

Hyderabad, who lost last season’s IPL final to Kolkata Knight Riders, remain at the bottom of the table with four losses in five matches.

Cummins strikes early but Gujarat recover

Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins struck early, dismissing Jos Buttler for a duck. Mohammed Shami had earlier removed Sai Sudharsan.

Gill and Washington Sundar, who hit 49 off 29 balls, steadied Gujarat’s chase with a 90-run stand after the team slipped to 16-2.

Sundar missed out on his fifty after Shami dismissed him with Aniket Verma taking a catch in the deep.

West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford, coming in as impact substitute, hit 35 off 16 balls with six fours and a six.

He struck four boundaries in a row off Abhishek Sharma’s left-arm spin to help Gujarat ease to the target.

Gill, who faced 43 balls, hit the winning run.

Siraj had earlier removed Hyderabad openers Travis Head (8) and Abhishek Sharma (18) to put Gujarat on top.

Prasidh Krishna dismissed Ishan Kishan (17), while Sai Kishore took charge in the middle overs with his left-arm spin, removing Heinrich Klaasen (27) and Nitish Reddy (31).

Siraj returned at the end to take two more wickets with the old ball.

Cummins hit 22 off nine balls in the final overs, with Hyderabad collecting 17 runs off the 20th over bowled by Ishant Sharma, who conceded 53 runs in four overs.

(With inputs from AFP)

gujarat titansimpact substitutemohammed sirajprasidh krishnashubman gillsirajsunrisers hyderabadjos buttleriplipl 2025

Related News

london half marathon

Thousands run London landmarks half marathon

Why the Maharana will be fondly remembered
Column

Why the Maharana will be fondly remembered

Starmer-Reuters
Business

Starmer unveils plan to support carmakers hit by tariffs

Jaguar Land Rover to 'pause' shipments to US over tariffs
Business

Jaguar Land Rover to 'pause' shipments to US over tariffs

More For You

IPL 2025: SRH vs GT – Gujarat seek dominance, Hyderabad target bounce back

With world-class talent on both sides and a lively crowd expected

Getty

IPL 2025: SRH vs GT – Gujarat seek dominance, Hyderabad target bounce back

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continues with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) facing Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 19 of the season. The action unfolds at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 6 at 7:30 PM IST.

While SRH look to bounce back after a tough start, GT are riding high on confidence and aiming to continue their winning momentum. With passionate home support behind them, SRH will hope for a turnaround, but GT’s in-form unit poses a serious challenge.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rathi-LSG-IPL

Spinner Digvesh Rathi took 1-21 and dismissed Naman Dhir on 46. He was named player of the match. (Photo: X/@LucknowIPL)

Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in IPL 2025

LUCKNOW Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs on Friday, with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram scoring half-centuries and the bowlers holding off a late charge in the IPL match.

Mumbai were without former captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the game due to a knee injury sustained during training.

Keep ReadingShow less
PBKS vs RR

RR look to bounce back as PBKS aim to extend winning streak

Getty

IPL 2025: PBKS vs RR – A clash of momentum and redemption in Mullanpur

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 brings another blockbuster Saturday night as Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 18 of the season. The encounter is set to unfold at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on April 5 at 7:30 PM IST.

While PBKS aim to continue their perfect start and make it three wins in a row, RR are keen to climb out of the bottom half of the table and gain some momentum. With home advantage, current form, and crowd support on their side, Punjab will be confident, but Rajasthan’s recent win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the return of Sanju Samson add intrigue to this key clash.

Keep ReadingShow less
CSK vs DC

CSK have won 19 of their 30 games against Delhi so far

Getty

IPL 2025: CSK vs DC- Delhi look to extend winning streak, Chennai desperate for revival

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continues with an exciting clash as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 17 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 5. The afternoon fixture begins at 3:30 PM IST and will be crucial for both teams at this stage of the tournament.

While CSK look to bounce back from two consecutive defeats, DC are aiming for their third straight win to maintain their early momentum.

Keep ReadingShow less
jos-buttler

Buttler’s performance with the bat compensated for his missed chances behind the stumps, including a dropped catch of Phil Salt in the first over off Siraj. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Buttler’s unbeaten 73 guides Gujarat to win over Bengaluru in IPL

JOS BUTTLER remained unbeaten on 73 as Gujarat Titans secured an eight-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Chasing 170, Gujarat built on a 75-run second-wicket stand between Buttler and Sai Sudharsan, who scored 49, reaching the target with 13 balls to spare at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc