Siraj’s 4-17 leads Gujarat to third straight IPL win

MOHAMMED SIRAJ said missing out on the Indian team helped him focus on his bowling as he led Gujarat Titans to a third straight IPL win with figures of 4-17 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Playing in his hometown, the pace bowler helped restrict Hyderabad to 152-8. It was his second match-winning performance in a row after he took 3-19 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 61 to guide his team to a seven-wicket win with 20 balls to spare. Gujarat have now won three of their four matches this season.

Siraj, who was left out of the ODI Champions Trophy squad that India won last month, said the break helped him work on his fitness and mindset.

"At the start (of the break), I could not digest," Siraj said after being named player of the match."But then I explained to myself that I have so many things planned. It (selection for Champions Trophy) was not to be, but I concentrated on my mindset, my fitness. Enjoying my bowling now." The 31-year-old added: "When you are not selected (for India), doubts do creep in, but I wanted to be ready for the IPL."

Gill praised Siraj, saying: "The energy he brings is tremendous. When playing against him, you want him in your team. His energy is infectious."

Siraj was bought by Gujarat for $1.4 million in the November auction after being released by Bengaluru.

Hyderabad, who lost last season’s IPL final to Kolkata Knight Riders, remain at the bottom of the table with four losses in five matches.

Cummins strikes early but Gujarat recover

Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins struck early, dismissing Jos Buttler for a duck. Mohammed Shami had earlier removed Sai Sudharsan.

Gill and Washington Sundar, who hit 49 off 29 balls, steadied Gujarat’s chase with a 90-run stand after the team slipped to 16-2.

Sundar missed out on his fifty after Shami dismissed him with Aniket Verma taking a catch in the deep.

West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford, coming in as impact substitute, hit 35 off 16 balls with six fours and a six.

He struck four boundaries in a row off Abhishek Sharma’s left-arm spin to help Gujarat ease to the target.

Gill, who faced 43 balls, hit the winning run.

Siraj had earlier removed Hyderabad openers Travis Head (8) and Abhishek Sharma (18) to put Gujarat on top.

Prasidh Krishna dismissed Ishan Kishan (17), while Sai Kishore took charge in the middle overs with his left-arm spin, removing Heinrich Klaasen (27) and Nitish Reddy (31).

Siraj returned at the end to take two more wickets with the old ball.

Cummins hit 22 off nine balls in the final overs, with Hyderabad collecting 17 runs off the 20th over bowled by Ishant Sharma, who conceded 53 runs in four overs.

