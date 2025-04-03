Skip to content
Buttler’s unbeaten 73 guides Gujarat to win over Bengaluru in IPL

Chasing 170, Gujarat built on a 75-run second-wicket stand between Buttler and Sai Sudharsan, who scored 49, reaching the target with 13 balls to spare at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

jos-buttler

Buttler’s performance with the bat compensated for his missed chances behind the stumps, including a dropped catch of Phil Salt in the first over off Siraj. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 03, 2025
Eastern Eye

JOS BUTTLER remained unbeaten on 73 as Gujarat Titans secured an eight-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Chasing 170, Gujarat built on a 75-run second-wicket stand between Buttler and Sai Sudharsan, who scored 49, reaching the target with 13 balls to spare at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj set up Gujarat’s win with figures of 3-19 from his four overs, helping restrict Bengaluru to 169-8. It was Bengaluru’s first loss of the season after two wins.

Siraj, who played seven seasons for Bengaluru, was named player of the match against his former team.

Buttler’s performance with the bat compensated for his missed chances behind the stumps, including a dropped catch of Phil Salt in the first over off Siraj.

"I don't know, pretty embarrassed," Buttler said about the missed opportunity. "We know Salt is a dangerous player. I barely got a glove on it and it hit me in the chest, so was determined to score some runs. As a team, we fielded poorly."

Gujarat started cautiously against Bengaluru’s bowlers, with seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissing captain Shubman Gill for 14 in the fifth over.

Sudharsan kept the innings steady with regular boundaries, putting on a quick stand with Buttler.

Josh Hazlewood dismissed Sudharsan before he could complete his fifty, but Buttler continued alongside impact substitute Sherfane Rutherford, who made 30.

The pair added an unbeaten 63, with Buttler hitting five fours and six sixes in his 39-ball knock. Rutherford sealed the win with a six.

Bengaluru’s Batting StrugglesBengaluru, after being put in to bat, lost wickets at regular intervals. Liam Livingstone top-scored with 54, but the team fell short.

Virat Kohli was the first to go, caught at long leg off Arshad Khan for seven. Siraj then bowled Devdutt Padikkal and dismissed Salt for 14, one ball after he had hit a six.

Ishant Sharma removed Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar, reducing the team to 42-4 in 6.2 overs.

"After three wickets, the way Jitesh (Sharma), Liam and Tim (David) (batted) was amazing to see and the positive from this match," Patidar said. "We are very confident about our batting unit -- the way they are showing intent, that is a positive sign."

Jitesh Sharma provided some resistance with a 21-ball 33, including a six, in a 52-run stand with Livingstone.

Sai Kishore dismissed Jitesh and Krunal Pandya, while Livingstone attacked Rashid Khan with five sixes.

Livingstone was dropped twice—once by Rahul Tewatia in the deep on nine and later when Buttler missed a stumping.

Siraj eventually dismissed Livingstone, and Tim David added 32 off 18 balls in the final overs, but Bengaluru could not set a bigger target.

(With inputs from AFP)

