Gujarat beat Mumbai on final ball to go top of IPL table

Gujarat-Mumbai

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya along with his teammates react after their team's loss against Gujarat Titans. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 07, 2025
Eastern Eye

GUJARAT TITANS defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets off the final ball in a rain-hit IPL match on Tuesday to move to the top of the points table. Mumbai’s six-match winning run came to an end with the result.

Chasing a revised target of 147 in 19 overs after two rain interruptions, Gujarat needed 15 runs from the last over.

Rahul Tewatia hit a four off the first ball from Deepak Chahar, and Gerald Coetzee struck a six before getting out on the fifth delivery.

With one run needed from the final ball, Arshad Khan ran a single after hitting the ball to Hardik Pandya at mid-off. Pandya, the Mumbai captain and former Gujarat skipper, missed the stumps on his throw, failing to force a Super Over.

Earlier, Gujarat started well in their chase of the original target of 156 with a second-wicket partnership of 72 between captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler.

After the first rain break, Gill was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for a 46-ball 43, and Sherfane Rutherford was trapped lbw by Trent Boult for 28.

Bumrah returned figures of 2-19, including the wicket of Shahrukh Khan. Gujarat were reduced to 126-6 after Rashid Khan was dismissed for two.

Tewatia and Coetzee were at the crease when rain halted play again. Gujarat were at 132-6, behind the DLS par score, but managed to secure the win after the resumption.

Mumbai earlier posted 155-8, with Will Jacks scoring 53 and Corbin Bosch adding a late 27. Mohammed Siraj struck early, removing opener Ryan Rickelton for two.

Gujarat dropped three catches, including two reprieves for Jacks, who built a 71-run third-wicket stand with Suryakumar Yadav, who made 35.

Sai Kishore ended the partnership with the wicket of Suryakumar.

Rashid Khan dismissed Jacks after his first half-century for Mumbai. Pandya, Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir fell quickly as Mumbai slipped to 123-7.

Bosch, who was later replaced by a concussion substitute after a blow to the helmet, added 27 for the eighth wicket with Chahar.

(With inputs from agencies)

deepak chahargujarat titanshardik pandyaipl matchjos buttlermumbai indiansrahul tewatiashubman gillsuper overjasprit bumrahiplipl 2025

