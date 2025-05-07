Gujarat beat Mumbai on final ball to go top of IPL table

GUJARAT TITANS defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets off the final ball in a rain-hit IPL match on Tuesday to move to the top of the points table. Mumbai’s six-match winning run came to an end with the result.
Chasing a revised target of 147 in 19 overs after two rain interruptions, Gujarat needed 15 runs from the last over.
Rahul Tewatia hit a four off the first ball from Deepak Chahar, and Gerald Coetzee struck a six before getting out on the fifth delivery.
With one run needed from the final ball, Arshad Khan ran a single after hitting the ball to Hardik Pandya at mid-off. Pandya, the Mumbai captain and former Gujarat skipper, missed the stumps on his throw, failing to force a Super Over.
Earlier, Gujarat started well in their chase of the original target of 156 with a second-wicket partnership of 72 between captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler.
After the first rain break, Gill was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for a 46-ball 43, and Sherfane Rutherford was trapped lbw by Trent Boult for 28.
Bumrah returned figures of 2-19, including the wicket of Shahrukh Khan. Gujarat were reduced to 126-6 after Rashid Khan was dismissed for two.
Tewatia and Coetzee were at the crease when rain halted play again. Gujarat were at 132-6, behind the DLS par score, but managed to secure the win after the resumption.
Mumbai earlier posted 155-8, with Will Jacks scoring 53 and Corbin Bosch adding a late 27. Mohammed Siraj struck early, removing opener Ryan Rickelton for two.
Gujarat dropped three catches, including two reprieves for Jacks, who built a 71-run third-wicket stand with Suryakumar Yadav, who made 35.
Sai Kishore ended the partnership with the wicket of Suryakumar.
Rashid Khan dismissed Jacks after his first half-century for Mumbai. Pandya, Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir fell quickly as Mumbai slipped to 123-7.
Bosch, who was later replaced by a concussion substitute after a blow to the helmet, added 27 for the eighth wicket with Chahar.
