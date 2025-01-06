Rashid Khan leads Afghanistan to series victory over Zimbabwe

AFGHANISTAN secured a 72-run victory over Zimbabwe on Monday, wrapping up the two-Test series 1-0 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.
Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan took his seventh wicket of the innings as Afghanistan completed the match in just 15 deliveries on the final day.
Zimbabwe resumed on 205-8, with captain Craig Ervine unbeaten on 53, needing 73 more runs to chase down the target. However, the hosts failed to add any runs to their overnight score.
Richard Ngarava was run out for three, and Khan (7-66) dismissed Ervine leg before, sealing Afghanistan’s first Test win since defeating Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi four years ago.
Ervine, who faced 103 balls and hit one six and four fours, was Zimbabwe’s top scorer. Rashid Khan finished with match figures of 11 wickets, having claimed four in the first innings.
Khan credited the team’s batters for their second-innings performances, highlighting the contributions of centurions Rahmat Shah (139) and debutant Ismat Alam (101).
"The way they performed second time round got us back into the match," Khan said.
Reflecting on Alam’s performance, Khan said, "The way Ismat shrugged off the disappointment of being out for nought in his first innings was amazing. He was hurt during the second innings, but carried on for the sake of his country."
Khan, who is recovering from back surgery, described taking 11 wickets in the match as encouraging. "It was all about adapting to the conditions, which initially favoured the bowlers, then the batters," he said.
Rahmat Shah, named Player of the Series, and Ismat Alam played pivotal roles in overcoming Afghanistan’s 86-run first-innings deficit, ensuring the visitors finished the series with a decisive win.
(With inputs from AFP)
