Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Rashid Khan leads Afghanistan to series victory over Zimbabwe

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan took his seventh wicket of the innings as Afghanistan completed the match in just 15 deliveries on the final day.

Afghanistan-Test

Afghanistan put on an all-round display in the 2nd test match to beat the hosts by 72 runs on the final day. (Photo: Afghanistan Cricket)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 06, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

AFGHANISTAN secured a 72-run victory over Zimbabwe on Monday, wrapping up the two-Test series 1-0 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan took his seventh wicket of the innings as Afghanistan completed the match in just 15 deliveries on the final day.

Zimbabwe resumed on 205-8, with captain Craig Ervine unbeaten on 53, needing 73 more runs to chase down the target. However, the hosts failed to add any runs to their overnight score.

Richard Ngarava was run out for three, and Khan (7-66) dismissed Ervine leg before, sealing Afghanistan’s first Test win since defeating Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi four years ago.

Ervine, who faced 103 balls and hit one six and four fours, was Zimbabwe’s top scorer. Rashid Khan finished with match figures of 11 wickets, having claimed four in the first innings.

Khan credited the team’s batters for their second-innings performances, highlighting the contributions of centurions Rahmat Shah (139) and debutant Ismat Alam (101).

"The way they performed second time round got us back into the match," Khan said.

Reflecting on Alam’s performance, Khan said, "The way Ismat shrugged off the disappointment of being out for nought in his first innings was amazing. He was hurt during the second innings, but carried on for the sake of his country."

Khan, who is recovering from back surgery, described taking 11 wickets in the match as encouraging. "It was all about adapting to the conditions, which initially favoured the bowlers, then the batters," he said.

Rahmat Shah, named Player of the Series, and Ismat Alam played pivotal roles in overcoming Afghanistan’s 86-run first-innings deficit, ensuring the visitors finished the series with a decisive win.

(With inputs from AFP)

abu dhabiafghanistancraig ervinerashid khantest serieszimbabwe

Related News

Starmer-Getty
Featured

Starmer criticises online 'misinformation' after Musk's criticism

The-Brutalist-Getty
Entertainment

'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez' lead Golden Globe wins

uk-snow-getty
Featured

Snow, ice, and rain warnings continue amid flood risks

More For You

Australia-Sydney-Test-Getty

The result ensured Australia’s place in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June, where they will face South Africa. (Photo: Getty Images)

Australia beat India in fifth Test to secure spot in WTC final

AUSTRALIA defeated India by six wickets in the fifth Test in Sydney on Sunday, securing a 3-1 series victory and a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The win also marked Australia’s first Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph since 2014-15.

India resumed on the third morning at 141-6 but managed to add only 16 runs before being bowled out for 157. Scott Boland, who played a pivotal role throughout the match, finished with figures of 6-45, taking 10 wickets in the game.

Keep ReadingShow less
sydney-test-getty

Boland was the standout performer with figures of 4-31, supported by Starc, who claimed 3-49. (Photo: Getty Images)

Australia in control as Rohit-less India crumble on day one in Sydney

AUSTRALIA took control on the first day of the fifth and final Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, thanks to a strong performance from Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc.

India, led by Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of Rohit Sharma, were bowled out for 185.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rohit-Sharma-Getty

Rohit Sharma has struggled for runs in the first four matches of the series, where India trail 2-1. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma’s inclusion for fifth Australia Test not confirmed

INDIA coach Gautam Gambhir declined to confirm whether captain Rohit Sharma will play in the fifth Test against Australia, stating that the playing XI will only be announced at the toss on Friday.

Rohit has struggled for runs in the first four matches of the series, where India trail 2-1 after a loss in Melbourne earlier this week.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sam-Konstas-getty

Konstas, playing his first Test match, scored an impressive 60 off 65 balls, including 18 runs in one over off Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: Getty Images)

Australia’s top order dominates day one of fourth Test against India

AUSTRALIA’s top four batters made significant contributions on day one of the fourth Test against India, with 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas making a memorable debut.

Australia ended the day at 311-6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, having been put in to bat by captain Pat Cummins.

Keep ReadingShow less
travis-head-getty

Head fit for Boxing Day Test against India, Boland to replace Hazlewood

AUSTRALIA’s Travis Head has been declared fit for the Boxing Day Test against India, providing a significant boost to the team.

Skipper Pat Cummins confirmed Head's availability on Wednesday after the batsman passed final fitness checks following a minor thigh strain.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications