Shreyas Iyer’s 97 leads Punjab to victory over Gujarat in IPL

The North America Cricket League (NACL) announced the news of his passing.

"It is with profound reverence and a heart full of admiration that I share with you the passing of uncle Syed Abid Ali, a cricketing legend from India who made Tracy, California, his home, and whose remarkable legacy continues to inspire us to strive for excellence," NACL posted on its Facebook page.

"The North America Cricket League (NACL) and the growth of cricket in the Bay Area owe a debt of gratitude to his tireless efforts and contributions to the Northern California Cricket Association (NCCA), a testament to his enduring impact.

"Let us remember him in our prayers and celebrate his remarkable legacy, honouring his memory by continuing to pursue our passions with dedication and perseverance."

Abid Ali made his Test debut in December 1967 against Australia in Adelaide, taking 6/55 in the first innings—his best bowling figures in Test cricket. He later showcased his batting skills in the same series, scoring 78 and 81 in the Sydney Test.

Between 1967 and 1974, he played 29 Tests for India, scoring 1,018 runs and taking 47 wickets. He was known for his fitness, quick running between the wickets, and sharp fielding.

He also had the rare distinction of opening both the batting and bowling for India in several matches, including games against New Zealand in 1968, at home in 1969, and on the 1971 tour of the West Indies.

In ODIs, Ali was part of India’s first-ever one-day international in 1974 against England at Headingley. He batted at No. 8, scoring 17, and opened the bowling, conceding 51 runs in nine overs. In the second ODI at The Oval, he batted at No. 10 and took his first ODI wicket, finishing with figures of 1/21 from 11 overs.

He played in the 1975 World Cup, featuring in three matches. His highest score in the format was 70 off 98 balls against New Zealand. In five ODIs, he scored 93 runs and took seven wickets.

At the domestic level, Ali played 212 first-class matches, scoring 8,732 runs, including a highest score of 173 not out, and took 397 wickets, with best bowling figures of 6/23.

Tributes poured in from former teammates and the cricketing fraternity.

"Sad news, Abid Ali is no more. He was a great team man and a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to the family. OM Shanti," posted former India allrounder Madan Lal.

Former chief national selector and wicketkeeper MSK Prasad recalled Ali’s contributions as Andhra’s coach.

"It is very unfortunate that Abid Sir has passed away. He had been unwell for quite some time.

"One thing I can proudly say is that during his tenure as Andhra's coach, he instilled in us the art of winning, transforming us from mere participants into true competitors.

"Through his relentless efforts, both physically and mentally, he shaped our team into a dominant force in domestic cricket for a decade. He developed a winning culture and mentality that stayed with us.

"His contributions to Andhra cricket will always be remembered."

The BCCI also condoled his death, acknowledging his impact on Indian cricket.

"Shri Syed Abid Ali was a true allrounder, a cricketer who embodied the spirit of the game. His contributions to India’s historic victories in the 1970s will always be remembered," BCCI president Roger Binny said in a statement.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar remembered him as a "lion-hearted cricketer."

"Very sad news. He was a lion-hearted cricketer who did anything the team needed. Despite being an allrounder who batted in the middle order, he opened the batting when needed. Took some incredible catches in the leg-side cordon, adding an even sharper edge to our wonderful spin quartet," Gavaskar told Cricbuzz.

"He was a thorough gentleman with impeccable manners who spoke professorially. Heartfelt condolences to his family," he added.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Farokh Engineer paid tribute to his former teammate, calling him a "grossly underestimated cricketer" who had exceptional close-in fielding skills.

"My friend Abid Ali, rest in peace. I just can't believe it. One by one, people are sadly passing away. Abid was a dear friend, a contemporary of mine, my colleague, my roommate at one time also—a wonderful person, a wonderful cricketer, a very talented allrounder," Engineer said.