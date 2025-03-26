Shreyas Iyer’s 97 leads Punjab to victory over Gujarat in IPL

Skip to content
Iyer reached his half-century in 27 balls and later struck three sixes and a four in a 24-run over against Prasidh Krishna.

SHREYAS IYER's unbeaten 97 powered Punjab Kings to an 11-run win over Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring IPL match on Tuesday.

Batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Punjab posted 243-5, with Iyer anchoring the innings with his 42-ball knock. Gujarat, despite a strong start led by Sai Sudharsan’s 74 off 41 balls, finished at 232-5.

The match saw both teams hit 16 sixes each, adding to the spectacle on the fourth day of the tournament.

Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title last year, was Punjab’s big-money signing at $3.17 million in the November auction.

"Ecstatic, to be honest," said Iyer. "Getting 97 not out in the first match is always the icing on the cake. No better feeling, to be honest."

Iyer began with a boundary off Kagiso Rabada and followed up with a six three balls later.

"It was important for me to go ahead and adapt. I got four off the first ball, and that gave an immense boost. That flicked six off Rabada -- I think the momentum changed."

Young left-hander Priyansh Arya provided early momentum with a 23-ball 47 before falling to Rashid Khan. Sai Kishore struck twice in two balls, dismissing Glenn Maxwell for a first-ball duck, but Marcus Stoinis avoided the hat-trick.

Maxwell did not take a review, but replays showed the ball would have gone over the stumps. Punjab coach Ricky Ponting looked visibly upset.

Iyer continued attacking with sixes and fours, supported by Stoinis, who made 20 off 15 balls before becoming Kishore's third wicket.

Iyer reached his half-century in 27 balls and later struck three sixes and a four in a 24-run over against Prasidh Krishna. He went past his previous IPL best of 96 but fell short of a century as Shashank Singh dominated the final overs, scoring 44 off 16 balls.

Iyer and Shashank added 81 runs off 28 balls to push Punjab past 240.

‘Got Our Chances’

Gujarat’s chase started well, with Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill adding quick runs. Gill made 33 off 14 balls, but the required run rate kept climbing.

Sudharsan and Jos Buttler (54) put on an 84-run stand for the second wicket before Arshdeep Singh dismissed Sudharsan. Buttler reached his fifty but was bowled by Marco Jansen.

West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford fought back with a 28-ball 46, but his dismissal in the final over sealed Punjab’s victory.

"We got our chances when we were bowling and batting," said Gill. "Too many runs we conceded in the back end of the innings."

(With inputs from agencies)

glenn maxwellgujarat titanskagiso rabadamarco jansenmarcus stoinisnarendra modi stadiumpunjab kingspunjab kings vs gujarat titansrashid khanricky pontingshreyas iyer

