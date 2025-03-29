Skip to content
BBC star Michael Theo opens up about workplace bullying before ‘Austin’ debut

Tesco Clubcard changes: Customers urged to update app before Monday deadline

IPL 2025 - SRH vs DC: Thrilling showdown between Hyderabad and Delhi awaits

IPL 2025 - RR vs CSK: Rajasthan takes on Chennai in high-stakes battle

Indian and American investors delay Hundred deals: report

FILE PHOTO: The Oval Invincibles celebrate after The Hundred Final between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 18, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

THE England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has extended the deadline for finalising the £520 million sale of The Hundred franchises after pushback from several prospective owners, particularly the Indian and American investors behind the two London teams.

The eight-week exclusivity window agreed in February has passed without contracts being signed, with negotiations now expected to continue until at least the end of April. While all parties remain committed to completing the deals, several key issues remain unresolved, the Telegraph reported.

India bids for 2030 Games with eye on 2036 Olympics

Prime minister Narendra Modi (pictured centre with some of India’s 2024 hockey Olympians) has been keen to bring the 2036 Olympic Games to India.

INDIA has officially submitted a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, marking a major step in its broader ambition to stage the 2036 Olympic Games in the country.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) sent the ‘expression of interest’ (EOI) to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) last week, ahead of next Monday’s (31) deadline, a senior sports ministry official said.

IPL 2025 – GT vs MI: Who Will Secure Their First Win

Both teams eager to secure their maiden win of IPL 2025

Getty

The ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will take place on March 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, featuring a highly anticipated clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Both teams will be keen to register their first win of the season after disappointing starts in their respective opening matches. This game is expected to be a closely fought contest, with each side eager to make an early impact in the tournament.

Gujarat Titans: Seeking redemption after high-scoring defeat

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, began their IPL 2025 campaign with a high-scoring encounter against the Punjab Kings, but unfortunately ended up on the losing side. Despite some positive individual performances, the team was unable to secure a victory, and they will be keen to turn things around against MI.

Nicholas-Pooran-Getty

Pooran’s innings included six fours and six sixes as he took on the Hyderabad bowlers on a flat pitch. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Nicholas Pooran's 70 off 26 powers Lucknow to first IPL 2025 win

NICHOLAS POORAN scored 70 off 26 balls as Lucknow Super Giants chased down 191 to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, securing their first win of the new IPL season.

Pooran’s innings included six fours and six sixes as he took on the Hyderabad bowlers on a flat pitch.

IPL chief backs global T20 expansion but dismisses Saudi league speculation

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan with Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during the opening ceremony of IPL 2025 last Saturday (22).

INDIA’S cricket board supports the rise in the number of T20 leagues globally, but the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has steered clear of speculation around an event backed by Saudi Arabia.

As the popular IPL kicked off its 18th edition, Arun Dhumal said the league had become stronger, and the growth of the T20 format would eventually help the game ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which includes cricket.

