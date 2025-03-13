Ben Stokes considered to lead England’s white-ball teams after Buttler’s exit

Skip to content
Rob Key, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) managing director for men’s cricket, confirmed last week that “nothing’s off the table”

Ben Stokes

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 13, 2025

ENGLAND cricket chiefs are considering Test captain Ben Stokes as a potential leader for the struggling white-ball teams following Jos Buttler’s resignation.

Rob Key, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) managing director for men’s cricket, confirmed last week that “nothing’s off the table” when it comes to finding Buttler’s replacement for both the 50-over and Twenty20 sides.

“Ben Stokes is one of the best captains I’ve ever seen. It would be stupid not to look at him,” Key said. “It’s just the knock-on effect of what that means.”

Stokes, 33, has been primarily focusing on Test cricket for the past 16 months and is currently recovering from hamstring surgery. The Durham all-rounder has not played a T20 international since November 2022 or a oneday international since the 2023 World Cup.

Appointing Stokes would mean extending his successful “Bazball” partnership with New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum, who now coaches all the England men’s cricket teams after previously only handling the Test side. Buttler stepped down after England’s dismal showing at the just-concluded Champions Trophy, where they lost all three group matches, including an embarrassing defeat to tournament newcomers Afghanistan.

This continued a woeful run of form that has seen England lose 10 of their 11 white-ball fixtures this year.

Other potential candidates to replace Buttler include vice-captain Harry Brook, Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone, though Key stressed that the decision would “take as long as necessary.”

Despite Buttler’s resignation as captain, Key hoped the 34-yearold wicketkeeper-batsman will rediscover his form as a player. “Ultimately, I think it is the right decision from him because I would love to see Jos Buttler batting the way that he can do. That is what wins us games of cricket,” he said.

Key added that Buttler remains “absolutely committed to getting his form back” and helping England win more World Cups.

The next T20 World Cup is scheduled for India and Sri Lanka next year, and the 2027 ODI World Cup will be hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

England face a packed schedule in the coming year, with 11 Tests, 27 white-ball matches and a T20 World Cup.

