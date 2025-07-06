Lepra launches 100 Club to support community-based leprosy detection

LEPRA launched its first high-value giving network, the 100 Club, on June 26. The event was held at Quilon Restaurant in London and brought together philanthropists, business leaders and supporters of the charity’s work.
The event was hosted by Kalpesh Solanki, Group Managing Editor of Asian Media Group and President of the 100 Club. Remarks were delivered by Lepra’s Chair of Trustees Suzanne McCarthy and CEO Jimmy Innes, who spoke about the organisation’s ASPIRE project.
The project focuses on identifying undiagnosed cases of leprosy and lymphatic filariasis through community-based healthcare.
“The 100 Club offers a powerful way to support and scale-up this work,” said the organisers.
The initiative features three membership levels and includes special recognition for founding members who join in 2025.
Lepra’s case-finding strategy involves door-to-door screening by trained teams, who identify symptoms and refer individuals for diagnosis and free multidrug therapy (MDT) treatment.
The charity said this approach has detected up to 300 per cent more leprosy cases compared to traditional methods, while using fewer human resources and reducing costs.
According to Lepra, the case detection programme costs £1 million annually and reached 61,215 people last year.
For more information, visit www.lepra.org.uk/get-involved/introducing-club-100.