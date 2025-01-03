Australia in control as Rohit-less India crumble on day one in Sydney

AUSTRALIA took control on the first day of the fifth and final Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, thanks to a strong performance from Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc.

India, led by Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of Rohit Sharma, were bowled out for 185.

Boland was the standout performer with figures of 4-31, supported by Starc, who claimed 3-49.

By stumps, Australia were 9-1 in reply, with Usman Khawaja dismissed for two by Bumrah in the final over of the day. Sam Konstas remained unbeaten on seven.

Reflecting on the day's play, Boland said: “It was disappointing losing a wicket on the last ball of the day, but it’s a pretty good position after they won the toss. I felt like I bowled pretty good… a bit stiff still from Melbourne but happy with the way the day went.”

India’s batting struggled, with none of the top order making significant contributions.

Virat Kohli was out for 17 after surviving a controversial catch appeal, while Rishabh Pant top-scored with a fighting 40.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who had scored a century in the previous Test, was dismissed for a golden duck.

Rohit Sharma was rested for this match following a poor run in the series, raising questions about his future in Test cricket.

India’s decision to promote KL Rahul as an opener alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal did not pay off, as Rahul fell early to Starc.

Boland struck in his first over, dismissing Jaiswal, and later removed Kohli with a delivery that edged to Beau Webster at slip.

Nathan Lyon contributed by taking the wicket of Shubman Gill just before lunch.

Pant batted cautiously, fending off bouncers but eventually fell to Boland after mistiming a short ball. Starc wrapped up the Indian innings, trapping Ravindra Jadeja lbw after a brief resistance from the lower order.

Australia need only a win or draw in this Test to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, last held in 2014-15.

