Dharmendra’s screen legacy earns final national salute with posthumous Padma Vibhushan

Highlights

Dharmendra was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour

Esha Deol shared an emotional tribute after Hema Malini accepted the award

The honour recognised a film career that shaped generations of Hindi cinema

Dharmendra’s contribution to cinema receives one of India’s highest honours

Dharmendra’s decades-long impact on Indian cinema was recognised with a posthumous Padma Vibhushan, as the country paid tribute to one of Bollywood’s most enduring stars.

The veteran actor was honoured with India’s second-highest civilian award at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, months after his death. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award, with Hema Malini receiving it on behalf of her late husband while daughter Ahana represented the family.

The recognition added a final national honour to a career that stretched across generations and helped define Hindi cinema.

Esha remembers the man behind the legend

While the occasion celebrated Dharmendra’s contribution to film, daughter Esha Deol reflected on the personal loss behind the public honour.

Sharing images from the ceremony on Instagram, she wrote that the family had wished he could have experienced the moment himself. She imagined him dressed in a crisp white shirt and blue suit, arriving with the excitement of a young boy about to receive a prestigious award.

Esha also spoke about Hema Malini representing the family and Ahana becoming emotional during the ceremony while applauding her father’s achievement.

She remembered Dharmendra as a deeply loved father whose absence continues to be felt.

A career that built a lasting legacy

Dharmendra died on 24 November after a prolonged illness, just weeks before his 90th birthday.

He was among 131 recipients announced for this year’s Padma honours. Alongside V.S. Achuthanandan, he was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan. Dharmendra had earlier received the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Often called Bollywood’s original "He-Man", he remained one of Hindi cinema’s defining figures and continued acting well into later life. His final big-screen appearance came in Sriram Raghavan’s war drama Ikkis.

More than an award

This year’s Padma honours included five Padma Vibhushan awards, 13 Padma Bhushan recipients and 113 Padma Shri honours.

For Dharmendra’s family, however, the ceremony appeared to represent more than a national recognition. It marked a tribute to a career, a legacy and a man whose influence stretched far beyond the screen.