Website Logo
  • Monday, October 31, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Australian hotel issues apology, fires staff who captured footage of Virat Kohli’s room

Virat took to Instagram and revealed that his privacy was invaded at a hotel room in Perth, where the T20 World Cup is going on.

Virat Kohli of India looks on during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands at Sydney Cricket Ground on October 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Crown Perth has issued a statement of apology after Indian batting star Virat Kohli expressed disappointment for a breach of privacy in his hotel room on Monday, October 31.
“The safety and privacy of our guests is our number one priority, and we are incredibly disappointed this incident has occurred. We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident,” Crown said in a statement.
“We have zero tolerance for this behaviour, and it falls well below the standards we set for our team members and contractors.
“Crown has taken immediate steps to rectify the issue. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account, and the original video was swiftly removed from the social media platform,” it added.
“Crown is conducting an investigation with the third-party contractor and will take any further steps necessary to ensure an incident of this nature does not happen again.
“We are also co-operating with the Indian Cricket team and the International Cricket Council to convey our apologies and will continue to work with them as we progress the investigation,” the statement added.
Earlier, Virat took to Instagram and revealed that his privacy was invaded at a hotel room in Perth, where the T20 World Cup is going on. The cricketer shared the viral video and said he was disappointed by the “fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.”
The video shows someone taking a tour of Virat’s hotel room in the absence of the cricketer.
Describing the incident as an “absolute disgrace”, Anushka took to Instagram Story and wrote, “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega (If you are a celebrity then you will have to deal with this) should know that you are also part of the problem.”
“Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?” she concluded in her note.
An enraged Kohli literally requested all to respect privacy of others.
“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” he posted on Instagram.
Virat’s invasion of privacy has left many outraged. Members of the film and sports industry too reacted to the incident.
“Horrible behaviour,” actor Varun Dhawan commented.
“Absolutely unethical & uncool,” actor Arjun Kapoor wrote.
Virat and Anushka have always been careful about maintaining their privacy.
in the past they have several times requested the media not to share photos featuring their daughter Vamika.
The two have never revealed Vamika’s face in any of their pictures since her birth.

They had earlier issued an official statement revealing the reason for keeping Vamika away from the limelight, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Taliban deny entry of female students in campus for not wearing Burqa
News
Sunak criticised for planning to skip UN climate summit
News
Brisk walking, not leisurely stroll help reduce risk of heart disease
News
Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in Leicester
News
12 members of Rajkot BJP MP’s family reported dead in Morbi bridge collapse
News
Indian Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in several states across US
News
Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself
News
Gujarat bridge collapse toll rises to 141; rescue operation on
News
India: Over 60 dead after cable bridge collapses in Gujarat’s Morbi
News
Time to invest in South Asian languages in UK: Gareth Thomas MP
News
Doctor struck off from medical register after causing ‘distress’ to colleague
INDIA
Britain prioritising India trade deal but can’t give timeline, says James Cleverly
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW