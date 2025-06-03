10 epic Glastonbury 2025 experiences you won’t believe are actually happening

Glastonbury isn't just big names and muddy fields. Forget what you think you know. The 2025 festival, running from 25–29 June, is packed with wild surprises you won’t find on the main poster. We're talking secret superstar sets, sleeping above the crowds, history-making peace events, and delicacies that blow your mind. Ditch the predictable. Here are the 10 most exciting, unexpected, and downright cool things happening at Glasto this year:

Two opening ceremonies kick things off!

For the first time ever, Glastonbury starts with two spectacles at once on Wednesday night. In the Green Fields, a choir of 1,000 voices lights the "Flame of Hope," a mix of 15 sacred flames from around the world. At the same time, the Pyramid Stage hosts its first circus show since 1990: daredevil acrobats and tightrope walkers performing Look to the Skies. Both end with shared fireworks at 10:45 PM.

Double the wow!





Neil Young’s surprise comeback

Rock legend Neil Young quit the line-up, calling Glasto "too corporate." Just days later, he changed his mind, blaming "wrong info." Now he’s headlining Saturday’s Pyramid Stage with his Love Earth tour. Fans cheered, and that is proof enough that music can win over any drama.

Neil Young returns to the Pyramid Stage after shocking cancellation Getty Images





The mystery of "Patchwork"

A band named "Patchwork" has a prime Saturday slot at 6:15 PM on the Pyramid Stage… but they don’t exist online. Who’s really playing? Bookies say it’s likely HAIM(odds: 1/3) or Mumford & Sons (1/2). Wild guesses include Pulp or actor Timothée Chalamet. Now that can certainly be counted as the biggest secret of 2025!

Patchwork mystery stirs the crowd as fans bet on surprise headliner theories Getty Images





New artists taking over big stages

Glasto 2025 is a launchpad for rising stars:

Myles Smith (BRIT Award winner) opens Woodsies on Friday.

(BRIT Award winner) opens Woodsies on Friday. Doechii makes history as the first female rapper to close West Holts on Saturday.

makes history as the first female rapper to close West Holts on Saturday. Lola Young brings her soul-punk sound to Woodsies.

brings her soul-punk sound to Woodsies. Jade mixes Afrobeats and amapiano in a killer Saturday set.

Yes, Gen Z is taking over!





Kneecap: Rappers who won’t stay quiet

Irish rap group Kneecap got kicked off other festivals for political lyrics, but Glastonbury stood by them. Catch their fearless set Saturday at West Holts.

Free speech lives here.





How your ticket helps the planet (£1.9 million)

While you dance, Glasto funds real change:

Last year, £1.9 million [₹20.3 crore] went to charities like Oxfam, Greenpeace, and WaterAid.

[₹20.3 crore] went to charities like Oxfam, Greenpeace, and WaterAid. That money built 45 water wells and planted 8,000 trees .

and planted . Over 2,600 volunteers work onsite, turning fun into impact.

So, there you have it. Your party has purpose!









EDM’s secret kingdom

When the sun sets, dance music owns Glasto:

Four Tet headlines Woodsies Friday.

headlines Woodsies Friday. Caribou lights up The Park Stage Saturday.

lights up The Park Stage Saturday. Find The Rabbit Hole hidden in The Park: solve a riddle to unlock secret DJ sets!

hidden in The Park: solve a riddle to unlock secret DJ sets! Genosys Stage pumps techno all weekend.

Follow the bass, and it leads to wonder.









Join the world’s biggest peace chant

On Thursday at 12:30 PM, thousands gather at the Sacred Space in the Green Fields. Together, they’ll chant for peace in conflict zones like Gaza and Ukraine, aiming to break Glasto’s record. You have the chance to be part of something bigger.









Sleep in a SKY BED! (Yes, really!)

Tired of soggy tents? Try the Pop-Up Hotel’s "Sky Pods": comfy hanging beds with epic views of the festival. Each pod has:

A plush mattress and warm blankets

A private bathroom

A clear roof for stargazing

Sleep above the chaos!









The great Glasto food fight!

Food is half the fun at Glastonbury. Don’t miss the Street Food Throwdown:

Kerala Spice Lab : Fiery Indian curries with coconut and spices.

: Fiery Indian curries with coconut and spices. Vegan Smokehouse : "Brisket" sandwiches even meat-lovers crave.

: "Brisket" sandwiches even meat-lovers crave. Fermented Fables : Tangy kimchi tacos.

: Tangy kimchi tacos. Midnight Fry Stands : Loaded sweet potato fries with spicy mayo.

: Loaded sweet potato fries with spicy mayo. Vendors battle for "Glasto’s Gold Fork" award. So, taste and vote!

Global street food vendors set up food stalls Getty Images





Pro Tip: Saturday’s Charli XCX vs. Doechii clash is the ultimate pop showdown. Plan your sprint!

Glastonbury’s hidden pulse

Glastonbury 2025 isn’t about the posters. It’s your backstage pass to the wild side. Hunt secret sets, sleep in sky pods, chant for peace with thousands, and feast like a rebel. Glastonbury 2025 is yours to explore, and it’s all happening 25–29 June.





Forget the posters. Ignore the headliners.

Grab your boots. Charge your phone. Let the chaos begin.