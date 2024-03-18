  • Monday, March 18, 2024
Nitin Sawhney, Arooj Aftab part of Glastonbury Festival lineup

Nitin and Arooj will join an elite lineup of musicians including the British band Coldplay, singer Dua Lipa, SZA, Shania Twain, and Burna Boy.

Nitin Sawhney and Arooj Aftab (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Nitin Sawhney and Arooj Aftab are among the leading South Asian talents at this year’s Glastonbury Music Festival.

The popular British festival returns to Somerset’s Worthy Farm from June 26-30.

Nitin, an award-winning musician, producer, and composer, will be one of the performers for the West Holts Stage. Singer-songwriter, producer, and actress Asha Puthli is also a part of the same slot.

Arooj, on the other hand, will be a part of the Park Stage.

The Grammy-winning singer-composer took to her Instagram handle and wrote, sharing a poster of the festival, “We are back at Glastonbury June 2024.”

Nitin, Arooj, and Asha will join an elite lineup of musicians including the British band Coldplay, singer Dua Lipa, SZA, Shania Twain, and Burna Boy.

Meanwhile, Nitin recently revealed that he suffered a heart attack, which led him to withdraw from Australia’s premier world music festival WOMADelaide.

“I was rushed to hospital and the NHS put a stent in one of the arteries leading to my heart, after which I was kept in to await a similar operation on another artery. Both ops have gone well and the NHS were fantastic. I will need a third, bigger operation next month but one day at a time I reckon…” he wrote in a note on X.

Talking about Arooj, she released her latest track ‘Sheherazaad’ in February. Last year Arooj was awarded the Pride of Pakistan award on August 14, in a ceremony in Washington, D.C. She is also the first Pakistani artist to be featured on a billboard in Times Square, New York as part of a Spotify campaign.

