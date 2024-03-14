  • Monday, March 18, 2024
Glastonbury 2024 lineup: Dua Lipa, SZA, Coldplay top the big names list

The festival will be held from 26th-30th June 2024 in Worthy Farm, Pilton, UK

Dua Lipa (Photo: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Get ready for a history-making Glastonbury this year! The festival lineup is finally here, and it’s packed with big names and a record-breaking female presence.

Dua Lipa, SZA, and Coldplay are topping the bill, with Shania Twain taking the coveted Legends slot on Sunday. This marks the first time Glastonbury has had two out of three female headliners, a major shift after the all-male lineup in 2023.

Dua Lipa returns to Glastonbury after a seven-year absence, this time gracing the prestigious Pyramid Stage. Fresh off her electrifying performances at the Brits and Grammys, Lipa is set to deliver a night to remember, drawing from her highly anticipated new album “Radical Optimism.” Remember the name – “Radical Optimism” is set to be a genre-bending record inspired by psychedelia, trip-hop, and Britpop.

sza-artist
SZA (Photo: Getty images)

SZA, the “hottest hip-hop/ R&B act on the planet” according to organisers, is also making her Pyramid Stage debut. Having dominated the charts with her album “SOS” and the smash hit “Kill Bill,” SZA is a rising star with momentum on her side. Don’t miss her set – it could be a show-stealer!

Coldplay, Glastonbury veterans with four previous headline slots under their belt, will return to break the record for most Glastonbury headline performances. While frontman Chris Martin previously expressed reservations due to online criticism, Glastonbury is their only European stop on their record-breaking world tour.

coldplay-glastonbury
Coldplay band (Photo: Getty images)

Shania Twain, the legendary country music icon, brings her Las Vegas residency magic to Glastonbury. Known for hits like “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and “You’re Still The One,” Twain promises a high-energy sing-along party in the legends slot.

But Glastonbury isn’t just about the headliners! The lineup boasts a stellar selection of artists across various genres. Here are some must-see acts:

Pyramid Stage: Look out for LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Cyndi Lauper, Janelle Monae, Michael Kiwanuka, and Olivia Dean.

Other Stage: Get ready to move with D-Block Europe, The Streets, Anne-Marie, The Last Dinner Party, Headie One, and Bloc Party.

West Holts: Don’t miss Jungle, Jessie Ware, Justice, Brittany Howard, Nia Archives, and Jamie xx.

Woodsies: Catch Gossip, Sampha, Sleaford Mods, Declan McKenna, and Romy.

The Park: Check out Fontaines DC, Peggy Gou, London Grammar, King Krule, Orbital, and The Breeders.

glastonbury-festival-2024-lineup
Glastonbury festival-2024 lineup dated from 26th-30th June, 2024 (Photo credit: @glastonbury)

And there’s more to come! Festival organiser Emily Eavis teased “even more acts in the coming weeks,” hinting at potential surprise appearances that Glastonbury is famous for.

Tickets for Glastonbury, happening from June 26th to 30th, sold out in under an hour. A resale of returned tickets is expected in April. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this history-making festival!

