Everything you need to know about the Glastonbury Festival 2025 ticket resale

Getty
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 24, 2025
For those who missed out on securing a ticket to Glastonbury Festival 2025 during the initial sale, a limited resale will take place this week. This provides a final opportunity for fans to attend one of the UK's most iconic music festivals.

What is the Glastonbury resale?

The upcoming resale features a small number of tickets that were initially purchased but not paid for in full before the payment deadline. These now become available to the public once again in two separate phases.

According to the festival organisers, the quantity of tickets available in resale is a "very limited amount," although exact figures have not been disclosed.

Key resale dates

The ticket resale will take place on two separate days:

  • Thursday 25 April – Coach travel packages, which include festival entry, go on sale at 18:00 BST.
  • Sunday 27 April – General admission tickets will be released from 09:00 BST.
  • Sunday 27 April from 11:00 BST – Additional options, including accommodation choices, such as Worthy View, Sticklinch, and campervan passes, will become available.

These options provide festivalgoers with a chance to customise their stay, though availability is expected to be highly competitive.

Do you need to register?

Yes. In order to purchase any Glastonbury ticket, whether during the initial sale or the resale, all buyers must be registered with the festival. This is a long-standing requirement aimed at preventing ticket touting.

  • Those who have previously registered can use their existing registration number and postcode to book tickets.
  • Registration closed on Tuesday 23 April and will not reopen before the resale. New registrations are therefore no longer possible ahead of this ticket release.

Can you use the deposit scheme?

No. The deposit scheme for 2025 tickets is now closed, meaning anyone buying tickets in the resale must pay in full at the time of purchase. There is no option to secure a place with a deposit during this round.

How many tickets can you buy?

The number of tickets available per customer depends on the resale day:

  • For the coach travel ticket sale on Thursday, buyers can purchase up to two tickets per transaction.
  • For the general admission resale on Sunday, buyers can buy up to four tickets per transaction.

If you're planning to buy for a group, make sure to have all participants' registration details and postcodes ready. This ensures a smooth and efficient booking process.

Tips

Given the limited number of tickets available, competition is expected to be fierce. Here are a few helpful tips:

  • Be online and ready ahead of the announced time.
  • Ensure all your registration details are accurate and accessible.
  • Prepare payment information in advance to avoid delays during checkout.

The Glastonbury 2025 resale offers a final window for fans to attend what promises to be another memorable edition of the legendary festival. Good luck to those attempting to secure tickets.

More than 70 objects from the British Museum’s collection are set to feature in a major exhibition opening in West Yorkshire this summer. Titled Ice Age Art Now, the exhibition will be held at Cliffe Castle Museum in Keighley, Bradford, from 21 June as part of the UK City of Culture 2025 celebrations.

The show is a collaboration between the British Museum and Bradford District Museums & Galleries. It will focus on artworks created between 24,000 and 12,000 years ago during the last Ice Age. The curator of the exhibition is Jill Cook, Keeper of Britain, Europe and Prehistory at the British Museum.

