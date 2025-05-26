Mumbai sees heavy rainfall, flooding as early monsoon hits

HEAVY rains lashed Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra on Monday, causing flooding in low-lying areas and bringing the city to a standstill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of “extremely heavy rainfall” in Mumbai, and a red alert was issued until Tuesday.

“All citizens are advised to stay indoors and avoid travel unless necessary,” the city authorities said in a statement, urging people to “kindly cooperate”. In the past 24 hours, Mumbai recorded 135.4 mm of rainfall, with complaints of waterlogging at six locations, 18 incidents of short circuits, and five wall collapse complaints. No injuries have been reported in the city so far, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Across Maharashtra, the rains have caused widespread disruption. One person died in a lightning strike in Raigad district, while 48 people were rescued from inundated areas. “Pune, Satara, Solapur, Raigad, Mumbai and MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) have received heavy rainfall. Daund received 117 mm of rain in 24 hours, Baramati 104.75 mm, while 63.25 mm was recorded in Indapur,” the CM’s Office said. Twenty-five houses partially collapsed in Baramati, and seven people trapped in flooded areas were rescued. In Solapur, six citizens were trapped in floods in Malshiras taluka and have been shifted to a safer place. Efforts are underway to rescue three people trapped in the Bhima river bed in Pandharpur.

The IMD said the monsoon had advanced to Mumbai on Monday, “16 days earlier than usual”. “This marks the earliest monsoon advancement over Mumbai during the period 2001–2025,” it said. The southwest monsoon usually reaches Mumbai by June 11. According to the IMD’s Mumbai office, data available since 1950 shows this is the earliest arrival of the monsoon in the city. Last year, it reached Mumbai on June 25.

Two people were rescued from an inundated spot in Indapur in Pune district, while a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in Phaltan in Satara district, which received 163.5 mm of rain. “Thirty citizens were stranded near Dudhebavi village. They have been provided with accommodation and food facilities,” the CM’s Office said.

Mobile services disrupted in affected areas are being restored. Municipal authorities, the fire brigade, Mumbai police, and emergency services are on standby. Five NDRF teams have been stationed across Mumbai for any emergency response. Immediate surveys have been ordered in affected areas, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been in touch with the chief secretary and the State Disaster Management Unit.

The IMD has forecast more rain in Mumbai over the next 24 hours, along with thunderstorms and strong winds. The CM’s Office said necessary steps are being taken to safeguard citizens and minimise the impact of the weather.

The monsoon usually arrives in the southern tip of India at Kerala around June 1 and covers the country by early July. It provides about 70–80 per cent of South Asia’s annual rainfall and is vital for agriculture. The IMD has forecast above-normal cumulative rainfall for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies)