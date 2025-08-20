Skip to content
Relief for Mumbai as train services resume after rain havoc

As many as 782 passengers were rescued on Tuesday (19) after two overcrowded Monorail trains became stranded on elevated tracks due to the downpour

Mumbai train services resume

Passengers being rescued after a Monorail train came to a halt between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations due to apparent power failure during rainfall, in Mumbai, on Aug. 19, 2025. (PTI Photo)

PTI Photo
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 20, 2025
INTERMITTENT showers continued overnight in Mumbai, but the intensity reduced on Wednesday (20) morning, offering much-needed relief after heavy rains battered the city the previous day.

Local train services on the Central Railway’s Harbour Line resumed early morning on Wednesday after a 15-hour disruption, easing the commute for thousands. Schools and colleges also reopened following a rain-enforced closure.

All modes of public transport, including suburban rail services, returned to normal operation on Wednesday morning, officials confirmed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of heavy rain on Wednesday, but forecasted a reduction in intensity from Thursday (21) onwards.

According to IMD data, Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory, representing the western suburbs, recorded 209 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30am on Wednesday. The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai registered 107.4 mm during the same period.

Other areas in the city also experienced intense showers: Vikhroli recorded 229.5mm, Mumbai airport 208 mm, Byculla 193.5mm, Juhu 150mm, and Bandra 137.5mm between Tuesday (19) and Wednesday morning.

Civic officials reported that the city received an average rainfall of over 100mm in the 22-hour period ending at 6am on Wednesday. The island city saw an average of 131.51mm, the eastern suburbs 159.66mm, and the western suburbs 150.60mm.

In a dramatic incident on Tuesday evening, 782 passengers were rescued after two overcrowded Monorail trains became stranded on elevated tracks due to the downpour. Some panic-stricken commuters reportedly considered jumping off the trains, but were eventually rescued safely.

Mumbai train services resume Some panic-stricken commuters reportedly considered jumping off the trains, but were eventually rescued safely (PTI photo)

As a precaution, the fire brigade had laid out safety sheets on the ground in case of any attempted jumps, although no such incident occurred. Rescue teams broke open windows and forced doors open to evacuate passengers, an official involved in the operation said.

Train services on the Central Railway’s main line — between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai and Thane — were restored on Tuesday evening after being suspended for eight hours due to waterlogging.

A Central Railway spokesperson confirmed that suburban services on all lines — main, harbour, and trans-harbour — were now fully operational.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that train services on the central, western, and harbour lines, along with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses, were running smoothly.

The BMC assured that its entire disaster response machinery was deployed on the ground and working round the clock to monitor the situation and respond promptly to any emergencies.

“All departments are on alert and prepared to take necessary measures if required,” the civic body said.

The BMC also urged citizens not to fall for rumours and advised them to contact the municipal emergency control room for verified information or assistance. The helpline number is 1916.

(PTI)

india monsoonmumbai rainsmumbai weathermumbai rain havoc

