Rain ends Hyderabad’s playoff hopes despite Cummins' 3-wicket haul

PAT CUMMINS took 3 for 19 but rain ended Sunrisers Hyderabad’s hopes of making it to the IPL 2024 playoffs, as their match against Delhi Capitals was called off on Monday.

Hyderabad had restricted Delhi to 133 for 7 in 20 overs, but rain began before the chase could start. After a delay of around one hour and 45 minutes, officials called off the match and awarded one point each to the teams.

Although the rain stopped after more than 70 minutes, puddles on the ground prevented further play. Cummins and Delhi captain Axar Patel shook hands as the game was officially abandoned.

Hyderabad, last season’s runners-up, ended their campaign with seven defeats, three wins and one no result. They were knocked out of playoff contention along with Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi, currently in fifth place, remain in the hunt for their first IPL title. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs.

Cummins chose to field first and struck on the very first ball. He removed Karun Nair for a first-ball duck, followed by the wickets of Faf du Plessis (3) and Abishek Porel (8), reducing Delhi to 62 for 6.

Harshal Patel dismissed Axar Patel, while Jaydev Unadkat got KL Rahul, as Hyderabad put up a strong bowling performance.

Tristan Stubbs and impact substitute Ashutosh Sharma steadied Delhi with a 66-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Both batters scored 41.

Ashutosh hit two fours and three sixes in his 26-ball innings before being dismissed by Sri Lanka’s Eshan Malinga in the final over. Stubbs ended Delhi’s innings with his fourth boundary.

Rain had the final word. This was the second match in the current IPL season to be called off due to weather.

