Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rain ends Hyderabad’s playoff hopes despite Cummins' 3-wicket haul

Hyderabad had restricted Delhi to 133 for 7 in 20 overs, but rain began before the chase could start. After a delay of around one hour and 45 minutes, officials called off the match and awarded one point each to the teams.

cummins ipl

Pat Cummins took 3 for 19 after winning the toss and opting to filed first. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 06, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

PAT CUMMINS took 3 for 19 but rain ended Sunrisers Hyderabad’s hopes of making it to the IPL 2024 playoffs, as their match against Delhi Capitals was called off on Monday.

Hyderabad had restricted Delhi to 133 for 7 in 20 overs, but rain began before the chase could start. After a delay of around one hour and 45 minutes, officials called off the match and awarded one point each to the teams.

Although the rain stopped after more than 70 minutes, puddles on the ground prevented further play. Cummins and Delhi captain Axar Patel shook hands as the game was officially abandoned.

Hyderabad, last season’s runners-up, ended their campaign with seven defeats, three wins and one no result. They were knocked out of playoff contention along with Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi, currently in fifth place, remain in the hunt for their first IPL title. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs.

Cummins chose to field first and struck on the very first ball. He removed Karun Nair for a first-ball duck, followed by the wickets of Faf du Plessis (3) and Abishek Porel (8), reducing Delhi to 62 for 6.

Harshal Patel dismissed Axar Patel, while Jaydev Unadkat got KL Rahul, as Hyderabad put up a strong bowling performance.

Tristan Stubbs and impact substitute Ashutosh Sharma steadied Delhi with a 66-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Both batters scored 41.

Ashutosh hit two fours and three sixes in his 26-ball innings before being dismissed by Sri Lanka’s Eshan Malinga in the final over. Stubbs ended Delhi’s innings with his fourth boundary.

Rain had the final word. This was the second match in the current IPL season to be called off due to weather.

(With inputs from agencies)

cumminsdelhi capitalsiplipl 2025ipl playoffspat cumminsplayoffsrainrajasthan royalssunrisers hyderabadchennai super kingsipl 2025 full schedule

Related News

Visa UK
UK

UK to tighten visas for Pakistan, Sri Lanka over asylum concerns

Fairy liquid warning issued UK households urged to rethink use
Lifestyle

UK households urged to rethink use of 'Fairy Liquid' and similar products over environmental concerns

Allu Arjun Prepares for Action Mode in Atlee’s AA22xA6
Entertainment

Allu Arjun begins intense physical and mental training for Atlee's action packed 'AA22xA6'

Vishal and Sheykhar to Premiere DDLJ Musical Tribute at UKAFF 2025 Closing Gala
Entertainment

Vishal and Sheykhar to unveil DDLJ musical journey at UK Asian Film Festival 2025 closing gala

More For You

Riyan-Parag-Getty

The 23-year-old began his streak with five sixes off Moeen Ali. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Parag’s six sixes in vain as Kolkata beat Rajasthan by one run

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (KKR) held off a late onslaught from Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag to win by one run in a high-scoring IPL match on Sunday.

Chasing 207, Rajasthan slipped to 71-5 before Parag launched a counterattack, scoring 95 off 45 balls. He hit six sixes in six successive legal deliveries — a first in IPL history — across two overs.

Keep ReadingShow less
shubman gill

Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans play a shot during the 2025 IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

Getty Images

Gill, Buttler star as Gujarat beat Hyderabad in IPL

SHUBMAN GILL and Jos Buttler scored half-centuries as Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs in the IPL match on Friday.

Gujarat posted 224 for 6 after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gill scored 76 off 38 balls, while Buttler added 64 from 37.

Keep ReadingShow less
cricket representational

The ECB said its recreational cricket regulations had always aimed to make the sport inclusive.

iStock

Trans women banned from playing women's cricket in England and Wales

TRANSGENDER women have been banned from playing in women’s and girls’ cricket in England and Wales following a policy change announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday.

The ECB’s decision follows a UK Supreme Court ruling last month which stated that the legal definition of a "woman" is based on a person’s sex at birth and does not include transgender women who hold a gender recognition certificate.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lancashire bats for Indian board to join The Hundred

The Indian cricket board currently does not allow its men’s players to participate in any overseas T20 leagues, including The Hundred

Lancashire bats for Indian board to join The Hundred

THE England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) should offer the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) a minority ownership stake in The Hundred to attract Indian players to the competition, Lancashire CEO Daniel Gidney has suggested.

“I think it’s possible. If I was the ECB, I’d be talking about perhaps bringing the BCCI in as a minority ownership partner in the tournament as a whole. If you do that, then you are aligning interests,” Gidney told the ESPNCricinfo website.

Keep ReadingShow less
mumbai-indians-getty

Karn Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah led the Mumbai bowling attack, picking up five wickets between them. (Photo: Getty Images)

Mumbai knock Rajasthan out of IPL playoff race with 100-run win

MUMBAI INDIANS defeated Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs on Thursday, ending Rajasthan’s hopes of making the IPL playoffs.

Batting first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Mumbai posted 217-2 after being invited to bat. Rohit Sharma scored 53 off 36 balls and Ryan Rickelton added 61 from 38 balls in a 116-run opening partnership.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc