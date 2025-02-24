Heavy rain and flooding disrupt travel across UK

HEAVY and strong winds have caused flooding and travel disruption across the UK.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for parts of Wales, while flood alerts were in place across England and Scotland.

Rainfall reached up to 100mm, with winds exceeding 70 mph in parts of Wales.

In Wales, Natural Resources Wales issued four flood warnings and 23 alerts. The rivers Cothi, Towy, Tawe, Neath, Ely, and Usk were affected.

Train services between Aberdare and Pontypridd were suspended due to flooding, and the A4042 in Monmouthshire was closed.

The A4086 in Llanberis was also shut. Authorities distributed sandbags in high-risk areas, BBC reported.

In London, flash floods disrupted roads and rail services. Several Underground stations were affected, including Clapham Junction and Victoria, with severe delays across the network, The Evening Standard reported.

The Environment Agency issued flood alerts across southern England, warning of possible river flooding.

Scotland saw flooding on major routes, including the A720, M8, and M9, causing severe travel delays. Power outages affected traffic lights and signage.

Flood alerts were issued for multiple areas.

Authorities advised residents to move vehicles from high-risk areas and take precautions.

The Met Office warned of further travel disruptions and potential damage to homes and businesses