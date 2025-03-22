Skip to content
UK's warm spell ends as unsettled weather arrives

The UK's weather will continue to see significant swings

UK's weather

UK's brief spring warmth has come to an end

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 22, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
After Thursday saw the warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures hitting 21.3°C in Northolt, London and Chertsey, Surrey, the UK's brief spring warmth has come to an end. A change in weather patterns has brought a cooler, more unsettled outlook for the weekend and beyond.

Rain and showers expected over the weekend

Friday marked the beginning of a shift in conditions, with a strong southerly wind bringing warmer air into Scotland, while clouds and rain moved into other parts of the country. Saturday will see rain for Scotland and Northern Ireland, followed by sunshine and showers across England and Wales, with the possibility of thunderstorms. Although temperatures will dip, the winds are expected to ease.

By Sunday, much of the UK will experience cloudy skies with less rainfall, but temperatures will drop to more seasonal levels, ranging from 10-13°C. This cooler weather will provide some relief for hay fever sufferers, as tree pollen levels, which had been high in recent days, are expected to lower.

No immediate return to warmer weather

Looking ahead to next week, the weather is expected to remain unsettled as a stronger jet stream over the Atlantic drives a "mobile" weather pattern. This will bring a mix of sunny spells, showers, and longer periods of rain, accompanied by gustier winds.

While the milder temperatures of last week won’t be returning in the short term, daytime highs will range between 12-14°C, with colder nights bringing lows of 2-4°C. This typical spring-like weather will see fluctuations, as March remains a transitional month between winter and spring. The recent warm spell, though not unusual, was likely made more intense by climate change, according to Climate Central.

Spring uncertainty continues

As March progresses, the UK's weather will continue to see significant swings, driven by shifting wind patterns. While warmer spells may return later in the season, for now, the forecast remains a mix of sunshine, showers, and cooler temperatures.

climate change impactgustier windsrain showersspring warmthstrong windsthunderstorms possibleweather

