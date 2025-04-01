UK weather to be warmer than Greece and Spain as spring sunshine continues

The UK is set to enjoy temperatures higher than parts of Greece and Spain this week, as spring sunshine persists across the country.
According to the Met Office, temperatures in the south of England could reach 21C on Thursday, surpassing Athens, where a high of 17C is forecast. South Wales and Somerset may see temperatures climb to 20C, making them warmer than Barcelona, which is expected to reach 16C.
While northern Ireland and northwest Scotland experienced some rain and cloud on Monday morning, the rest of the UK is likely to remain dry and sunny for most of the week and into the weekend.
Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon noted that the UK was experiencing "a fine, dry and sunny day," with temperatures significantly above the seasonal average. He stated that this trend would persist throughout the week, with the potential for highs of 21 °C on Thursday.
The current weather pattern is attributed to high pressure remaining near or over the UK, ensuring stable, warm, and dry conditions. "It may be a little breezier in the south west midweek, but temperatures will still feel much warmer than usual for this time of year," Dixon added.
Although temperatures are expected to ease slightly by Saturday, they will likely stay in the mid-teens, still above the April average maximum of 12C.
Historically, the warmest April temperature recorded in the UK was 29.4 °C in Camden Square, London, in 1949, according to Met Office records.
The unseasonably warm weather encouraged many to head to the coast over the weekend, making the most of the sunshine. Businesses, particularly those in coastal areas, saw a boost, with the warm spell providing an ideal opportunity for increased footfall. With Mother's Day coinciding with the sunny weather, many people took advantage of the pleasant conditions to spend time outdoors. The positive forecast has generated enthusiasm among business owners and the public alike, as they look forward to continued mild and dry conditions.
The dry weather is expected to continue into early next week, though longer-term forecasts remain uncertain.