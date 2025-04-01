Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK weather to be warmer than Greece and Spain as spring sunshine continues

The unseasonably warm weather encouraged many to head to the coast over the weekend

UK Enjoys Warmer Weather Than Greece & Spain – How Long Will It Last?

Temperatures in the south of England could reach warmer than Athens

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 01, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

The UK is set to enjoy temperatures higher than parts of Greece and Spain this week, as spring sunshine persists across the country.

According to the Met Office, temperatures in the south of England could reach 21C on Thursday, surpassing Athens, where a high of 17C is forecast. South Wales and Somerset may see temperatures climb to 20C, making them warmer than Barcelona, which is expected to reach 16C.

While northern Ireland and northwest Scotland experienced some rain and cloud on Monday morning, the rest of the UK is likely to remain dry and sunny for most of the week and into the weekend.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon noted that the UK was experiencing "a fine, dry and sunny day," with temperatures significantly above the seasonal average. He stated that this trend would persist throughout the week, with the potential for highs of 21 °C on Thursday.

The current weather pattern is attributed to high pressure remaining near or over the UK, ensuring stable, warm, and dry conditions. "It may be a little breezier in the south west midweek, but temperatures will still feel much warmer than usual for this time of year," Dixon added.

Although temperatures are expected to ease slightly by Saturday, they will likely stay in the mid-teens, still above the April average maximum of 12C.

Historically, the warmest April temperature recorded in the UK was 29.4 °C in Camden Square, London, in 1949, according to Met Office records.

The current weather pattern is attributed to high pressure remaining near or over the UKGetty

The unseasonably warm weather encouraged many to head to the coast over the weekend, making the most of the sunshine. Businesses, particularly those in coastal areas, saw a boost, with the warm spell providing an ideal opportunity for increased footfall. With Mother's Day coinciding with the sunny weather, many people took advantage of the pleasant conditions to spend time outdoors. The positive forecast has generated enthusiasm among business owners and the public alike, as they look forward to continued mild and dry conditions.

The dry weather is expected to continue into early next week, though longer-term forecasts remain uncertain.

dry and sunnymet officemothers daynorthern irelandsouth of englandspring sunshinetemperatures higheruk weatherweather

Related News

Harper Beckham Steals the Spotlight at David Beckham’s 50th
Trending

Harper Beckham steals the spotlight as David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations kick off

Priyanka Chopra’s Funny Prank on Abhishek Bachchan & Rani Mukerj
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra pranked Abhishek Bachchan by sending an ‘I miss you’ text to Rani Mukerji leaving her confused!

scotland-minimum-wages-iStock
News

Wage increase takes effect for thousands of workers in Scotland

Sukhvinder Kaur: Finding light in the tunnel of loneliness
Lifestyle

Sukhvinder Kaur: Finding light in the tunnel of loneliness

More For You

Andrew Tate Sued by Ex-Girlfriend Brianna Stern Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Tate’s attorney, Joseph McBride, has dismissed the lawsuit

Getty

Andrew Tate faces sexual assault lawsuit from ex-girlfriend Brianna Stern

Social media personality Andrew Tate is facing a new lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, Brianna Stern, who has accused him of sexual assault, battery, and gender violence. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, details allegations of abuse and an incident that allegedly took place at The Beverly Hills Hotel on 11 March 2025.

Allegations in the lawsuit

According to the legal complaint, Stern claims that Tate initially appeared as a "dream come true" but later became emotionally and physically abusive. The lawsuit describes a violent encounter at the hotel, where she alleges Tate physically assaulted and threatened her.

Keep ReadingShow less
Guide to Watching Saturday’s Partial Solar Eclipse Safely

This eclipse offers a great chance to observe the movements of the solar system

Getty

How to watch Saturday’s partial solar eclipse

Skywatchers in the UK should prepare their eclipse glasses for an exciting astronomical event on Saturday morning – a partial solar eclipse. If the weather permits, the Moon will pass in front of the Sun, creating the visual effect of a ‘bite’ being taken out of it.

Where and when can you see the eclipse?

The partial solar eclipse will be visible across the UK, offering an opportunity to see the Moon cover around 30% to 50% of the Sun at its peak. The best views will likely be enjoyed in areas of south-east England, East Anglia, and the Midlands, where the weather is expected to provide clearer skies.

Keep ReadingShow less
Polar vortex linked to clusters of severe UK winter storms

Understanding the drivers behind extreme events like winter storms becomes increasingly important

Getty Images

Polar vortex linked to clusters of severe UK winter storms

Researchers have uncovered a connection between powerful clusters of winter storms in the UK and an intense swirling polar vortex miles above the Arctic. The findings, made by a team from the University of Leeds and the UK Met Office, offer fresh insights into why the UK experienced a series of severe storms within a short period in February 2022.

The cluster of storms, named Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin, all occurred within a single week and caused significant damage across the country. These storms, alongside others that followed, wreaked havoc with strong winds, heavy rain, and widespread power outages.

Keep ReadingShow less
fog warning

Travellers are reminded to check the latest forecasts and remain aware

Getty Images

Met Office issues new fog warning affecting 14 areas across Southern England

The Met Office has issued a fresh yellow weather warning for dense fog, which is expected to cause widespread travel disruption across the south of England. The warning is in place until 9 am on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Commuters and travellers have been advised to prepare for delays, particularly on roads and rail services, and to take extra care during their journeys.

Areas affected

The warning covers 14 areas across southern England, including Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Kent, Portsmouth, Southampton, Surrey, and West Sussex. It also includes Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Devon, Dorset, Somerset, and Wiltshire. These regions are likely to see significant reductions in visibility due to dense fog, which will affect both road and air travel during the early hours of the day.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gérard Depardieu appears in Paris court for sexual assault trial

Depardieu being the most prominent actor to face such allegations since the rise of the #MeToo movement

Getty Images

Gérard Depardieu appears in Paris court for sexual assault trial

French actor Gérard Depardieu appeared in Paris criminal court on Monday, facing charges of sexual assault in connection with incidents that allegedly took place on a film set in 2021. The 76-year-old actor, one of the most recognisable figures in French cinema, is accused of assaulting two women during the filming of Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters). This high-profile trial marks a significant moment in the French entertainment industry, with Depardieu being the most prominent actor to face such allegations since the rise of the #MeToo movement.
Dressed in a black suit and trainers, with his grey hair swept back, Depardieu arrived at the courthouse under heavy police presence. Dozens of protesters had gathered outside, chanting: “Victims, we believe you; rapists, we see you.” After confirming his identity, Depardieu expressed his readiness to answer the court’s questions, with his testimony scheduled for Tuesday.
Depardieu is charged with sexually assaulting a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant director in separate incidents during the shooting of Les Volets Verts in Paris in 2021. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and a fine of €75,000 (£63,000).


The allegations stem from an incident on 10 September 2021, when Depardieu is accused of trapping the set dresser between his legs and grabbing her buttocks, pubis, and chest. According to the victim, the actor used obscene language, and bodyguards had to intervene to pull him away. The set dresser’s lawyer told the court that the incident had been witnessed by several people and described the moment as the woman being “trapped against her will.” The set dresser reportedly spoke to senior colleagues immediately, who suggested she report the matter to the police. Her lawyer further claimed that a production manager received a call from Depardieu around that time, in which the actor apologised and remarked that it was “no longer the era to do that.” Depardieu’s legal team has denied this account.
In addition, Depardieu is accused of assaulting a 34-year-old assistant director on two occasions, once on 31 August 2021 and again in September that year, both on set and in the street. The woman alleges that Depardieu grabbed her buttocks and chest during these encounters. Her lawyer stated in court that the victim had confided in friends about the incidents shortly after they occurred, claiming that the actor had been repeatedly touching her without consent.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc