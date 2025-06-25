Man buys £2 board game from charity shop and discovers it's worth over £100

Skip to content
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran
Jun 25, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Key points

  • Shopper buys rare board game for £2 from charity shop
  • The Littlest Pet Shop Monopoly edition is considered a collector’s item
  • Similar sets have sold online for up to £115
  • Game was found complete and in excellent condition
  • TikTok users praise the discovery as a “cracking find”

Surprise find in the charity shop board game aisle

Charity shops are often filled with hidden gems, as one bargain hunter recently proved. While browsing through board games at his local shop, TikTok user Kev stumbled upon a rare edition of Monopoly for just £2, a purchase that could be worth over £100.

In a video shared on TikTok, Kev detailed his discovery, describing how shoppers never know what treasures they might come across in second-hand stores. “This one definitely surprised me,” he said.

A rare Monopoly edition

Kev explained that while Monopoly sets are common in charity shops, less familiar versions are worth a second look. With more than 1,000 variations of the classic game since its 1935 launch, special editions can sometimes hold surprising value.

“I've never seen this Littlest Pet Shop version before,” he said, referring to the Hasbro-owned franchise. According to Kev, the game is “pretty rare” and not one that turns up often.

Checking the condition

Before buying the game, Kev carefully checked the contents to ensure it was complete. “There they are – the four playable pieces that this game comes with – as well as what looks to be the complete set,” he confirmed.

Without a visible price tag, he asked a staff member at the till, who confirmed the game would cost just £2. “I’ll take that then,” he said cheerfully.

Back home, Kev examined the game more closely and was pleased with the condition. “Fully complete” and in “really, really good condition”, he said. “This has not been played with at all.”

What it's worth

Kev then turned to eBay to investigate the game’s potential value. He shared a screenshot showing that a Littlest Pet Shop Monopoly set identical to his had recently sold for £115.12. Another copy had fetched £73.08, and even a single playing piece sold for £52.

“Pretty crazy,” he said, noting that no other identical versions were currently listed online. “Fingers crossed I should be getting that £115 or maybe a bit more.”

Social media reacts

Kev’s discovery drew admiration from fellow TikTok users. One commenter wrote, “I once found a Ghettopoly set in mint condition for £2.99... I resold it for £100. That was my one and only ever bargain!”

Another added: “That is absolutely crazy… great find.” A third user said, “Wow! I would have completely bypassed this, thanks for the tip Kev! Cracking find.”

The video has since gone viral, offering a reminder that a keen eye in a charity shop can sometimes uncover real value for a fraction of the cost.

