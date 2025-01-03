Temperatures drop to -7.9 degrees Celsius amid snow warnings

TEMPERATURES in the UK fell to -7.9 degrees Celsius overnight as an Arctic blast swept across the country, with warnings of heavy snow and significant disruption over the weekend.

Benson in Oxfordshire recorded the coldest temperature, followed by Shap in Cumbria at -7.5 degrees Celsius and Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway at -6.4 degrees Celsius.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in effect for most of the UK from Saturday to Monday, while amber cold weather health alerts cover England.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has advised healthcare providers to monitor vulnerable individuals and ensure they have access to support.

BBC Weather predicts 20-40cm of snow in parts of northern England and southern Scotland from late Saturday into Monday.

Snow showers in north-east Scotland are expected to bring up to 10cm of snow on high ground. Temperatures in towns and cities will remain below freezing overnight, with rural areas experiencing even colder conditions. Freezing fog is possible in the Midlands and East Anglia.

Health secretary Wes Streeting advised people to stay warm, describing it as “a weekend to turn the heating on.”

Caroline Abrahams of Age UK expressed concern about the impact of reduced winter fuel payments, urging older people to prioritise staying warm and seek support from local councils or energy companies if needed.

No new cold weather payment triggers have been reported by the Department for Work and Pensions. The payments of £25 are issued to eligible households when temperatures remain at or below 0 degrees Celsius for seven consecutive days.

Conditions may ease by Sunday evening, with temperatures reaching 13 degrees Celsius in London, though northern areas like Aberdeen could remain near freezing.