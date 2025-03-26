Dense fog warning issued across parts of Britain, commuters urged to take caution

Commuters in parts of Britain are being warned to prepare for travel delays this morning due to dense fog affecting roads and transport networks. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, cautioning drivers and passengers in several regions to expect challenging conditions.

The warning applies to eastern and western England, including the East Midlands, the East of England, the North East, the North West, and Yorkshire and Humber. The fog, which is expected to be particularly thick in some areas, could lead to reduced visibility and cause travel disruptions throughout the morning.

According to the Met Office, visibility in certain areas may drop to less than 100 metres (328 feet), significantly impacting drivers’ ability to see ahead. This poses a risk for commuters travelling by car, as well as those using buses, trains, and other forms of transport. The fog could also affect air travel, with the potential for flight delays or cancellations, especially in areas close to airports.

The national forecaster explained that while the fog will begin to lift and clear as the morning progresses, it may cause delays during peak travel hours. Commuters are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. The Met Office has advised people to check road conditions before setting off and, where possible, consider adjusting their travel plans to avoid peak foggy periods.

In a statement, the Met Office said: "Fog will be dense in places and may lead to some travel delays, including delays to journey times and slower bus and train services." Drivers are reminded to familiarise themselves with the use of fog lights and to ensure they are functioning correctly before beginning their journey.

In addition to advising road users, the Met Office also issued a warning to those using public transport. "Bus and train services, as well as flights and ferry travel, may also be affected," the Met Office stated. They encouraged passengers to check for updates from their travel providers and to follow any guidance offered.

The dense fog warning falls under the Met Office’s yellow category, which is used to highlight conditions that could cause some level of disruption but are not considered life-threatening. However, travellers are urged to stay updated with the latest weather reports, as weather warnings can change quickly.

In a separate post, the forecaster stressed the dangers of driving in foggy conditions. "Travelling in fog can be extremely dangerous," the Met Office said, "as fog can drift rapidly and is often patchy." The statement added that dense fog warnings are typically issued when visibility is expected to drop below 200 metres. Transport disruption becomes more severe when visibility falls to less than 50 metres.

For those needing to travel, the Met Office has provided several safety tips, including:

Avoid travel if possible.

Drive slowly with dipped headlights, as full beams can reflect off the fog, creating a ‘white wall’ effect.

Be mindful of your speed, as fog can give the illusion that you are moving slower than you are.

Use fog lights when necessary, but switch them off when visibility improves.

Avoid following too closely behind other vehicles, as rear lights can give a false sense of security.

Be aware of freezing fog, which can create icy conditions on roads and pavements.

As the fog begins to clear later in the day, normal travel conditions should resume. However, commuters are encouraged to remain cautious and to take the necessary precautions to stay safe during their journeys.