Storm warning as UK braces for 4 days of wind and rain, worst-hit areas revealed

This shift in weather is also likely to result in temperatures returning closer to the seasonal average

Storm warning as UK braces for 4 days of wind and rain

Widespread wet and breezy conditions are expected to dominate

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 14, 2025
Much of the UK is set to experience a marked change in weather conditions, with forecasts predicting a spell of unsettled weather featuring rain and strong winds over a four-day period, beginning next weekend and lasting until at least Tuesday 27 May.

The Met Office has warned of "an increasing chance that conditions will turn more unsettled from late next week", with "areas of rain and strengthening winds" expected to move in from the west or south. This shift in weather is also likely to result in temperatures returning closer to the seasonal average.

After a stretch of bright and sunny weather in many parts of the UK, conditions are forecast to deteriorate, with various regions expected to be affected by heavy rainfall and gusty winds. According to weather mapping service WXCHARTS, the change in conditions will become apparent from Saturday, 24 May.

On that day, parts of the south coast and the Channel Islands are expected to be battered by winds ranging from 62 to 89 kilometres per hour. The western half of the south coast is forecast to experience gusts of 60 to 75 kilometres per hour. In addition to the winds, significant rainfall is expected across the West Country and Wales.

The unsettled weather will not be confined to the south and west. Areas of south-east England, including London, are also set to experience rainfall, while further north, parts of Scotland and north-west England are likely to face heavy downpours. The maps indicate that almost all regions of the UK will see some level of rainfall over the weekend.

As the weather system progresses, rain and wind are expected to persist in many parts of the UK in the days following the weekend. Western Scotland and north-west England appear to be among the worst-affected areas, with projections suggesting rainfall totals of up to 55 millimetres by Tuesday, 27 May.

Although rainfall levels and wind strength may vary across different parts of the country, widespread wet and breezy conditions are expected to dominate during this period.

Looking beyond 27 May, the Met Office suggests that the weather may begin to stabilise, especially in the south and east. However, some unsettled conditions may linger, with the possibility of occasional showers and even thunderstorms.

In its long-range forecast, the Met Office stated: "The start of the period may see some more in the way of rain and showers, especially across western parts. Fine and dry weather is more likely to prevail towards the south and east and may start to develop more widely, but occasional spells of rain and showers are still possible, with potential for thunderstorms on some days."

While the forecast points to a brief period of poor weather, there are indications of more settled conditions returning as June approaches.

