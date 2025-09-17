Met Office issues yellow weather warnings as heavy rain threatens flooding in 15 UK areas

Highlights:
- Two yellow weather warnings issued for parts of Wales and the Midlands
- Up to 70mm of rain expected, bringing risk of flooding, power cuts and travel delays
- Flood alerts in place for rivers in Cumbria, Devon, Cornwall and Carmarthenshire
- Residents advised to prepare emergency kits and stay updated with forecasts
Heavy rainfall set to cause disruption
The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings covering parts of Wales and the Midlands today, with forecasters warning of potential flooding, travel disruption and power cuts. Between 6am and 11am, persistent downpours are expected to sweep eastwards, bringing nearly a month’s worth of rain in just a few hours.
Areas under warning
South and southwest Wales are expected to be worst affected, with Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd and Powys in the Midlands also on alert. In Wales, warnings apply to Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and the Vale of Glamorgan.
Rainfall and flood risks
Forecasters say 30–40mm of rain is likely to fall widely, with some southwest-facing hills facing totals of 50–70mm. The Met Office has cautioned that flooding of homes and businesses is possible, while spray and standing water could make journeys hazardous. Public transport, including bus and rail services, is also likely to be affected.
Flood alerts already in place
Flood alerts have already been issued in parts of Cumbria, including along the River Greta and River Derwent near Keswick, where nearby campsites face risk. In the southwest, alerts are in force for the Exmoor rivers in Devon and the Upper River Tamar on the Devon-Cornwall border. Natural Resources Wales has issued further alerts for rivers in Carmarthenshire, Llanelli, Llangennech, Pwll and Burry Port.
Public advice and emergency preparation
The Met Office has urged residents in affected areas to prepare a flood plan and consider assembling an emergency kit. Recommended items include torches, spare batteries, a mobile phone power pack and essential supplies in case of power cuts. Officials stress the importance of checking travel updates and staying informed, as weather warnings can change quickly.