Met Office yellow fog warning issued as heavy rain and strong winds hit the UK

Highlights

Met Office yellow fog warning issued for southeast England



Up to nine hours of heavy rain forecast on Friday



Strong winds and coastal gales expected



Flood risk rises as rain hits already saturated areas



Fog alert sets the tone for an unsettled weekend

The UK heads into a cold and unsettled spell as the met office yellow fog warning comes into force across parts of southeast England on Thursday night. Visibility drops below 100 metres in places, with ice forming on untreated surfaces before conditions improve on Friday morning.

The warning covers East Sussex, Kent, Surrey and West Sussex.

Heavy rain and strong winds move in

Friday begins with another round of rain and strengthening winds travelling in from the southwest. The band of wet weather spreads across the country through the day. Up to 50mm of rainfall is expected in northern areas, with parts of eastern Scotland likely to exceed this.

Coastal areas face gusts over 50mph, increasing the likelihood of travel disruption and localised flooding.

Matthew Lehnert, chief meteorologist at Met Office, says the weekend continues a pattern of unsettled weather. He warns that Friday’s evening travel period may be particularly difficult as wind and rain intensify.

He adds that the highest rainfall totals from Friday into Saturday are expected over high ground in south Wales, southwest England, Cumbria, southwest Scotland and Northern Ireland. Many of these areas may see 20 to 30mm of rain in a six- to nine-hour period, raising the risk of further flooding.

More rain on the way for Sunday

Another band of rain moves northeastwards across the country on Sunday, though significant accumulations in one place are less likely.

UK five-day forecast

Tonight:



Showers fade across Wales and southern England, while cloud and rain remain over northern England and Scotland. Fog forms in eastern England with frost developing under clear skies.

Friday:



Fog lingers until late morning. Showers continue in the North West. Rain becomes more persistent in the West during the late afternoon as winds strengthen.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:



Brighter spells and blustery showers on Saturday. More rain arrives on Sunday. Monday starts more settled with sunny spells before turning unsettled again in the evening.