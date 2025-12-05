Skip to content
Met Office yellow fog warning issued as heavy rain and strong winds hit the UK

The warning covers East Sussex, Kent, Surrey and West Sussex

heavy rain and strong winds hit the UK

UK heads into a cold and unsettled spell as the met office yellow fog warning comes

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranDec 05, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights

  • Met Office yellow fog warning issued for southeast England
  • Up to nine hours of heavy rain forecast on Friday
  • Strong winds and coastal gales expected
  • Flood risk rises as rain hits already saturated areas

Fog alert sets the tone for an unsettled weekend

The UK heads into a cold and unsettled spell as the met office yellow fog warning comes into force across parts of southeast England on Thursday night. Visibility drops below 100 metres in places, with ice forming on untreated surfaces before conditions improve on Friday morning.

The warning covers East Sussex, Kent, Surrey and West Sussex.

Heavy rain and strong winds move in

Friday begins with another round of rain and strengthening winds travelling in from the southwest. The band of wet weather spreads across the country through the day. Up to 50mm of rainfall is expected in northern areas, with parts of eastern Scotland likely to exceed this.

Coastal areas face gusts over 50mph, increasing the likelihood of travel disruption and localised flooding.

Matthew Lehnert, chief meteorologist at Met Office, says the weekend continues a pattern of unsettled weather. He warns that Friday’s evening travel period may be particularly difficult as wind and rain intensify.

He adds that the highest rainfall totals from Friday into Saturday are expected over high ground in south Wales, southwest England, Cumbria, southwest Scotland and Northern Ireland. Many of these areas may see 20 to 30mm of rain in a six- to nine-hour period, raising the risk of further flooding.

More rain on the way for Sunday

Another band of rain moves northeastwards across the country on Sunday, though significant accumulations in one place are less likely.

UK five-day forecast

Tonight:


 Showers fade across Wales and southern England, while cloud and rain remain over northern England and Scotland. Fog forms in eastern England with frost developing under clear skies.

Friday:


 Fog lingers until late morning. Showers continue in the North West. Rain becomes more persistent in the West during the late afternoon as winds strengthen.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:


Brighter spells and blustery showers on Saturday. More rain arrives on Sunday. Monday starts more settled with sunny spells before turning unsettled again in the evening.

